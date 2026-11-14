Lions’ Brad Holmes Shares Critical New Kerby Joseph Update

The Detroit Lions have played the entire 2026 NFL campaign without the services of safety Kerby Joseph, who started the season on the PUP list stemming from an injury that took place in 2025.

The Lions have opened the 21-day practice window for Joseph, and that deadline is quickly approaching; he won’t play on Sunday in Germany against the New England Patriots.

He’s been a full participant in practice, and there’s a chance that he could return for Detroit’s Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to Detroit’s contest against the Patriots in Munich, general manager Brad Holmes provided the latest on the safety’s condition.

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Speaks About Safety Kerby Joseph

So far, Holmes has liked what he’s seen from Joseph on the field since his return to practice.

“He’s got the same fluidity, bounce in his step, all that,” Holmes said of Joseph via Coltoin Pouncy of The Athletic. “I think now it’s just a matter of him getting into that football shape. It’s just been a while. So, I think he’s on track with the acclimation plan that’s set out for him. So, just keep moving along.”

Holmes also delivered a special message to the fans who were upset that the club didn’t make more meaningful moves at the NFL Trade Deadline.

“Look, we have a hungry football team that is still growing, and we’re on the right track,” Holmes said. “I believe that our offense is really talented, very explosive. I think there’s still meat on the bone there and then I think our defense is gaining confidence by the week. I just think that’s just a culmination of the players taking ownership and the coaches putting the players in the right position and maximizing the personnel that we do have.

“But we will never rest on our laurels. We will never think anything is good enough. We’re always gonna look inwards and look for ways to improve. That’s what we’ve always done, and we’ll continue to do.”

Lions Safeties Coach Jim O’Neil Likes What He’s Seen From Joseph

According to safeties coach Jim O’Neil, Joseph, who participated in team drills for the first time last Thursday, looked good, and it was an encouraging sign.

“(Joseph) looked a lot better than I anticipated him looking, so it was very encouraging,” he said via Audacy. “Now he’s gotta stack multiple days, so today will be a big day for him, but he looked awesome yesterday at practice.”

“It’s been a year since he’s been on the grass and it’s been a year and three-quarters since he’s really played at a Pro Bowl, high level because he was fighting that thing for six or seven weeks last year, so you just didn’t know,” said O’Neil. “And again, he’s worked his ass off. He’s gone through a mental battle, he’s gone through a physical battle, and he’s in a great place right now and I’m excited for him.