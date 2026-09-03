Lions’ Brad Holmes Faces Criticism for Terrion Arnold Comments

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes shared a lot of notable updates on several subjects this week. But none were bigger than released former Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold.

Initially in his Wednesday press conference, Holmes described Arnold’s arrest as “unfortunate” and stated, “the kid made a mistake.” With each additional question, Holmes then provided a more tense answer than his last.

His answers, though, ultimately left many unsatisfied. Both team insiders and national voices expressed that dissatisfaction Thursday.

“Holmes’s use of the word ‘mistake’ stands out,” wrote ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. “Is Holmes saying he believes Arnold did it? Or was the mistake simply putting himself in a position that resulted in charges being brought, regardless of whether they stick?”

“The Lions still haven’t answered the ultimate question of why they released him. Was it simply due to the arrest? Did they conclude he hadn’t told them the truth about the situation when it first came to light that he possibly was involved? If he’d been a Pro Bowler in 2024 and 2025, would they have circled the wagons and hidden behind catch phrases like ‘innocent until proven guilty?'”

Others echoed the idea Holmes didn’t really answer why the team chose to release Arnold.

“Holmes strangely downplayed the eight felony counts that could carry a life prison sentence as ‘unfortunate’ and added, ‘Look, kid made a mistake.’ He quickly tried to move on by saying ‘we like the guys that we have right now in that room,'” wrote The Detroit Free Press’ Carlos Monarrez.

“When pressed further about whether he did enough to prepare for Arnold’s potential absence, Holmes said that possibility wasn’t a factor.”

“The Lions knew in late February their former first-round pick was allegedly tied to a serious kidnapping and robbery plot in Florida. But they didn’t come up with much of a contingency plan to sign a similar-caliber outside corner as a potential replacement,” wrote A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton.

Both Monarrez and Payton described Holmes answering questions on Arnold as “contentious.”

Brad Holmes Under Fires for Terrion Arnold Situation

Getty Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing criticism for his comments on cornerback Terrion Arnold on Wednesday.

The Lions faced a potential controversy with Arnold as early as February. An alleged kidnapping and robbery in Tampa, Florida occurred because of a dispute over Arnold’s stolen property on February 4.

When asked about his offseason inaction at cornerback, Holmes pointed to the Lions signing Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary. The team also selected Keith Abney II in the NFL draft.

Payton actually argued Thursday that he sees the team’s cornerback room as better without Arnold. But most pundits strongly disagree.

Arnold has the talent to be a CB1. It’s hard to foresee any of the cornerbacks Holmes added being something close to that.

Those cornerbacks also face the difficult task of navigating the start of 2026 without safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

“Holmes’ choice to pass on potentially better free agents or use a higher draft pick on an outside corner, coupled with Campbell saying ‘I’m going to trust what the kid said and we’re all right’ at the owners meetings, raises questions about how much the Lions simply trusted Arnold’s version of the story,” wrote Monarrez.

“Holmes wouldn’t confirm whether the Lions performed their own investigation.”

Why Did the Lions Release Arnold in June?

Getty The Detroit Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold after his June arrest.

The easy answer to that question was the Lions released Arnold immediately after his arrest. But the point reporters were trying to make to Holmes on Wednesday was the possibility of an arrest was pretty high.

Holmes seemed to make cornerback additions this offseason under the assumption Arnold would be available the entire season.

The fact the GM and the Lions appeared to not conduct their own investigation and just took Arnold at his word could also explain why Holmes oddly downplayed the seriousness of Arnold’s accusations.

Most would probably not describe a 23-year-old accused of kidnapping as “a kid who made a mistake.”

Across the board, pundits weren’t fans of how Holmes treated the team’s cornerback situation this offseason or the answers he provided about it Wednesday. The best thing for the general manager going forward is the cornerbacks he is so confident in playing well this fall.