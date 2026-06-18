Analyst Connects Lions to Brendan Sorsby as Goff Questions Grow

The Detroit Lions might need Brendan Sorsby more than they realize, according to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated. The Lions have a good quarterback, but they have not gotten over the hump, and Melo argues the team would be better with a young backup who has starter upside.

“Goff is under contract through 2028, but acquiring a young backup wouldn’t be a bad idea. Right now, Goff is supported by 33-year-old Teddy Bridgewater and undrafted rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer,” wrote Melo. “Sorsby would make sense.”

While Goff is under contract, one of the best aspects of a rookie salary is getting a player who is cheap and cost-controlled. Most analysts expect teams to bid a second or third round pick in the supplementary draft, so if the Lions did take a swing on Sorsby, they would not be in a position where they feel he has to get on the field right away.

Goff does not deserve to be pushed to the side, but after a down year, the Lions have to proceed with caution on what he can be for them moving forward.

Detroit Lions Could Move on From Jared Goff in 2028

Goff has had a similar run with the Detroit Lions that he had with the Los Angeles Rams. In his first year with both teams he struggled out of the gate.

However, he quickly turned things around in both stops. He went 33-14 over the next three years with the Rams, and 36-15 over that time with the Lions. However, after a great run in the playoffs in the third year, the fourth year did not come with the same playoff success. Then, the fourth year saw a bigger drop in play as Goff proved he could not carry the group around him.

The Rams moved on from Goff after that fourth season, and while the Lions are not thinking that way yet, it is same reason the noise has started to get louder around him.

When everything is going well and all of the pieces are there, he can do well. However, if a few pieces get hurt or move to different teams, he is not quite the same player. At his salary, it is hard to work around that.

The Lions Could be Interested in Brendan Sorsby

The issue for the Lions is they could be in spot where they drafted too late to take a potential starter in most years. In the down year, the team picked 17th. So, Sorsby is a shot at a starter they almost never will get the chance to acquire as the roster is constructed.

Sorsby reportedly had day 2 grades before this year, but opted to transfer to Texas Tech as a highly sough after portal player. He has 60 career touchdowns to 18 interceptions. Last year he put up 27 touchdowns to five interceptions.

He has the talent, and the Lions have the roster that could allow him to sit and figure out whatever happens to him off of the field. They are also a deep enough roster that the pick might not hurt. Keep an eye on the Lions in connection to Sorsby.