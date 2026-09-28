After a week filled with questions and criticism, especially on defense, the Detroit Lions entered Ford Field with something to prove yesterday, and they made most of it. Silencing the doubters, Dan Campbell’s side bested the New York Jets and took the regular-season record to 2-1, with the next assignment coming against the Carolina Panthers.

With the Panthers claiming the NFC South crown last season, the stakes will be high for this game. But a week before heading to the game, they have been hit with a major injury setback, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” noted Rapoport on X. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.”

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ Sunday game with the Cleveland Browns, which they lost 21-18. With the two-time Pro Bowler on the injury reserve, he could miss a majority of the season, including the next game against the Lions.

Why Jaycee Horn’s Injury Gives Advantage To The Lions’ Offense

The Detroit Lions defense may have taken most of the heat since the start of the season amid mounting injuries to some key players; the offense has done its job, scoring 31 points in each of the first three games under the new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing. The injury of cornerback Jaycee Horn is welcome news for the Honolulu Blues, given the impact the former first-round pick has had throughout his career.

Getty Jaycee Horn, the Carolina Panthers cornerback

Horn has earned his name as one of the league’s elite shutdown cornerbacks, whose rare combination of speed and physicality creates problems for the best receivers in the NFL. With the star CB unavailable next Sunday, the Panthers will struggle to keep up with the Lions’ passing game, as they have two premium WR duos in the league: Amon Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams. Playing 3 games, he has 6 tackles this season.

If Jaycee Horn injury wasn’t enough of a big setback for the Panthers’ secondary, their other veteran CB, Mike Jackson, also suffered a groin injury against the Browns yesterday, leaving the game early. If both starters are ruled out when the Lions visit Bank of America Stadium next Sunday, Dave Canales may be forced to play with rookie and inexperienced backups like Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans, and Will Lee III.

If Jahmyr Gibbs could show his usual spark yet again, Jared Goff and co. could have an upper hand before the game even begins.

Lions’ Star-Studded Offense Could Take Full Advantage Of Jaycee Horn’s Absence

The Lions have a star-studded offense, so it is no surprise the Lions’ offense is firing again, scoring 93 points in three games. With a weakened second unit of their Week 4 opponent, another big scoring game wouldn’t be a surprise.

For that, the running back Jahmyr Gibbs needs to be at his usual best. He was a standout performer against the Jets, leading the offense from the front after scoring 3 touchdowns. In addition, wide receiver Amon Ra St Brown also scored a touchdown last night, and with Horn not suiting up, he could find the end zone yet again against the Panthers.