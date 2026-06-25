Breaking: Lions Cornerback Arrested, Facing Life In Prison

An explosive report from Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett has dropped, and it will come with major complications for the franchise with regard to the cornerback position.

According to Birkett, cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested and is allegedly facing multiple felony charges that could carry a lengthy prison sentence.

Birkett reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Source: Lions CB Terrion Arnold has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison. Story to post shortly.”

He continued:

“The Florida State attorney’s office plans to file charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa involving some of Arnold’s associates. 2 defendants in the case pleaded guilty today and agreed to testify truthfully for the state in future proceedings.”

Further information from NFL Insider Ari Meirov:

“According to police and prosecution records, Tampa Police identified Lions CB Terrion Arnold as the primary conspirator in a targeted armed robbery and kidnapping on Feb. 4 that left three victims injured after they were held at gunpoint, beaten, and pistol-whipped,” he wrote on X. “Authorities say the attack was retaliation for a theft of more than $250,000 worth of property from an Airbnb Arnold was renting, but police later determined the victims had no involvement in that theft.”

Stay tuned for further updates, as this is a developing story.

Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Potentially Faces A Lengthy Prison Sentence After Being Arrested

According to Birkett, who followed up his explosive initial tweets with a more in-depth story on the situation, authorities allege that a group led by Boakai Hilton—whom Terrion Arnold previously referred to as his childhood best friend—carried out the kidnapping and robbery of Arnold’s personal driver and two associates after Arnold reported more than $250,000 in cash and valuables stolen from an Airbnb he was renting in February.

According to the report, prosecutors claim Arnold orchestrated the kidnapping and robbery only hours after reporting the alleged theft to police. The charges reportedly carry the possibility of a life sentence, and prosecutors are seeking to keep Arnold jailed pending trial, arguing that he poses a danger to the community.

Birkett also reported that Hilton and three co-defendants face multiple felony robbery and kidnapping charges that could result in life sentences, while two other defendants have already entered plea agreements and agreed to cooperate with the state’s case.

Police records indicate Arnold reported that watches, jewelry, designer bags, shoes, a cellphone, and roughly $100,000 in cash were stolen from his rental property in early February.

According to the report, Arnold notified police of the alleged theft on Feb. 3. Investigators allege that the following day, two co-defendants lured Arnold’s driver and two associates to an apartment, where they were allegedly held at gunpoint, assaulted, and questioned about their suspected involvement in the disappearance of Arnold’s property.