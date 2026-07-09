Lions May Already Have a 2026 Breakout Star to Replace Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions were not planning to reevaluate the cornerback position this late in the offseason, considering the regular season is just two months away. Still, Terrion Arnold’s unexpected cut due to off-field issues has put the starting role in question. Dan Campbell’s side has an impressive depth this year following an injury-plagued last year, so there could be many names fighting for the position.

The veteran Rock Ya-Sin or the talented Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., are expected to make a strong push in this race. ESPN‘s Ben Solak believes that the newest offseason addition, Roger McCreary, could have a breakout season among the Lions players, and he could also be part of the race to grab the starting CB spot.

“Starting jobs are available in both the slot and on the outside. The contenders for the jobs: Rock Ya-Sin, Keith Abney II, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and McCreary,” Solak noted in his latest article.

“Much of his game (McCreary) is similar to that of Amik Robertson, who thrived in Detroit before signing a solid deal in Washington this past offseason. I’m buying a McCreary bounceback,” the ESPN analyst further added.

The question remains why the former Tennessee Titans star could have a career-altering campaign this year.

Roger McCreary Has the Tools to Replace Terrion Arnold

The Titans selected McCreary in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he had a hopeful start to his professional career. Starting all 17 games in his rookie season, he already has a proven track record as a starter. He has 61 games to his name, including 38 as a starter, giving him a clear shot at Dan Campbell’s defensive scheme.

In addition, Brad Holmes brought him to Detroit for a modest price tag of $1.4 million for a year, and if he is given enough opportunities at the cornerback position, he could go from adding depth to one of the biggest steals in the secondary.

Entering his fifth year as a professional, he has the traits coaches look for in a top cornerback. The 26-year-old is highly physical and rock solid against the run— a style that is a prerequisite in a Lions cornerback. Moreover, his short-area explosiveness helps him stick with the wide receivers like a shadow, making him useful when coach Campbell dials up aggressive coverage. He is versatile and can play inside and outside, which is why he could fill the shoes of Terrion Arnold, who primarily played outside with the Lions.

Besides McCreary’s skills and experience, the previous production proves he could be headed for a breakout year in 2026.

McCreary’s Early NFL Success Hints at Breakout Potential

After being picked by the Titans, McCreary spent three seasons with the franchise before getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he had a short and dismal stint. Playing all 17 games in his rookie season, he logged an impressive 84 tackles, while in his sophomore year, he played as the nickelback, and he increased the number to 86, along with 2.0 sacks.

Followed by two impressive seasons, his production waned in 2024 when he lost his starting place and his playing time was drastically reduced after a major defensive overhaul at the Titans, leading to his eventual trade. Playing in a talented roster like the Lions under Dan Campbell, the CB could rediscover his lost rhythm and confidence, considering he is only 26.