Lions Star Could Command More Than $80 Million

There are a lot of lingering factors surrounding Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch and his contract extension with the team. His versatile role, injury status, and production will all weigh into how much he should make.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report weighed in on the potential extension for Branch. He noted that Branch could see up to $25M in free agency, but ultimately, a four-year, $80M deal might be the right fit for both sides.

“If Branch is back to pre-injury form this season, the 24-year-old should earn a contract that approaches the top of the market—which Kyle Hamilton currently tops with an average salary of $25.1 million,” wrote Knox. “In 43 career games, Branch has logged seven interceptions, 4.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles while allowing an opposing passer rating of only 80.4 in coverage.”

The issue is that Branch will have limited time to show that he is of the level of Hamilton.

Detroit Lions Have Tough Decision to Make with Brian Branch

When the Baltimore Ravens extended Hamilton, he was fully healthy and was a two-time All-Pro. Branch has a Pro Bowl to his name, but he is not healthy and does not have the same All-Pro nods.

So, despite Branch being about the same age and getting paid after the salary cap went up, he might not hit the height that Hamilton did. If he attempted to hit free agency, a bidding war could get him close, but his resume will not draw that deal from the Lions.

He could if he returned this year and looked like an All-Pro. However, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that any return before December would be optimistic.

This is why the team has yet to reach a deal with Branch, and they might not be able to come to an agreement until he is closer to seeing the field.

Branch Could Make $20M Per Year

Hamilton is making $25.1M per year, and he is right behind Derwin James, who is making $25.2M per year.

Branch is not going to make that number, but might end up a tick higher than the four-year, $80M deal that Knox is projecting. As things stand, Budda Baker is making $18M per year, Antoine Winfield Jr. is making $21.03M per year, and Kerby Joseph is making $21.25M per year.

These players are more in line with Branch from a resume perspective. They are all older than Branch as well. Joseph is a teammate of Branch, and many would argue that the versatility that Branch brings is more valuable to the team. So, he could end up looking at a deal closer to $21.3M to $21.5M per year.

It will all be contingent on his health. If Branch does not return until December but still plays well, there is a real chance he can top $20M. If he misses most of the year and has ups and downs returning, he might want to lock in the $80M deal and take the guarantees.