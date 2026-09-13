Lions Urged to Make Brian Branch Priority Over Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions have two big contract decisions to make before the end of the 2026 season. They are working on contract extensions with both Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta, and both are expected to drag on into the season.

If they can only get one done, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argues they should focus on Brian Branch first. Knox argues that Branch is more difficult to replace.

“LaPorta is the healthier of the two right now, as Branch is on the PUP list following last year’s Achilles tear,” wrote Knox. “If he returns quickly and returns to form, though, Branch will probably be the more difficult player for the Lions to replace. LaPorta has been great when healthy, but those other aforementioned weapons give Detroit plenty of offensive flexibility.”

Knox mentioned the team has already extended Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams. When you add in Penei Sewell, Detroit has weapons on offense. They are not quite as strong on defense, which is why they might want to extend Branch.

Detroit Lions Must Extend Brian Branch

The Lions offense is high-powered, but the defense has significant questions, especially in the secondary. Entering Week 1, D.J. Reed is the only trusted secondary member returning to the lineup. He is only signed through the 2027 season and is 30 years old.

Rock Ya-Sin is expected to start across from him. He is a journeyman veteran who is starting because Terrion Arnold was released. In the slot, they have a competition between Keith Abney and Roger McCreary.

Then, at safety, they are currently starting Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox. When Branch comes back, they will have more help at safety. However, they also signed Kerby Joseph, and his timeline to return is even more uncertain.

If LaPorta leaves in free agency, the Lions have talent. Without Branch in the secondary, they do not have any future stars with certainty to be in the lineup. The secondary needs Branch more than the offense needs LaPorta.

Lions Will Attempt to Extend Branch Within Season

Branch is going to be a tough deal to negotiate, though. He had a strong rookie season and had been ascending. Still, he had not made a Pro Bowl yet and is coming off of an injury. Many see him as a young player who is one of the best at his position, so there is a fine line to walk with this deal.

Budda Baker is making $18M per year and is the fifth-highest-paid safety. The top four safeties are all over $21M per year, with the top two being $25M per year. He will top $18M. The question is more about whether he will top $21M and how close he gets to the two $25M per year deals.

If Branch can return sooner than expected, a deal will get done before the end of the year. If not, they might be pressed up against the free agency deadline.