Lions to Open Training Camp Without 3 Projected Defensive Starters

The Detroit Lions will begin their quest for the team’s first Super Bowl championship without three projected defensive starters, including cornerback Brian Branch, at training camp.

The Lions announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on July 21 that the team placed Branch, edge rusher Marcus Davenport and defensive lineman D.J. Reader on the PUP list.

Davenport and Reader are both still recovering from injuries they suffered while playing for different teams during the 2023 season. Branch had offseason surgery on his ankle.

In addition to those three players, the Lions placed rookie offensive lineman Giovanni Manu on the non-football injury list on July 21.

“Manu, a developmental tackle out of the University of British Columbia, took part in the offseason training program and is working to earn a backup tackle role when he returns to the field,” wrote Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman.

Lions’ Brian Branch Working Back From Ankle Surgery

Branch started nine contests and missed just two games during his rookie season last year. In the 15 regular season games where he played, he lined up for 77% of Detroit’s defensive snaps.

But Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media on May 23 that Branch underwent a procedure on his lower leg.

“He had a little cleanup there. Something that coming out of last year, that thought it might heal and then it just ended up being, you know, we better get this thing done,” Campbell said. “But we feel like he’s progressing well. We feel like he’ll be ready to go in camp, if not early enough, certainly he’ll get enough reps to be ready for the season. That’s how we feel right now.”

Although Branch will not be ready for the start of training camp, his recovery is not expected to impact the regular season.

Branch had 3 interceptions and 74 combined tackles as a rookie last season. He also had 13 pass defenses and 7 tackles for loss.

Free Agents Marcus Davenport, D.J. Reader to Open NFL Training Camp on PUP List

Similar to Branch, it’s not a surprise that fellow defensive starters Davenport and Reader will begin training camp on the sideline.

Davenport sat out 13 games with the Minnesota Vikings last season because of an ankle injury. Reader sustained a torn quadriceps tendon in December while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reader is the least surprising of the two to start training camp on the PUP list. But neither player’s injury is expected to sideline the veteran into the regular season.

The Lions signed both Davenport and Reader in NFL free agency. Detroit added Davenport on a 1-year, $6.5 million contract as a bookend edge rusher to young star Aidan Hutchinson.

Davenport posted a career-high 9 sacks and 16 quarterback hits with the New Orleans Saints in 2021. He had 2 sacks, 7 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hits in four games for the Vikings last season.

Over his entire NFL career, Davenport has posted 23.5 sacks in 67 games.

Similarly, the Lions plan to pair Reader with emerging interior defensive lineman star Alim McNeill. Reader had 34 combined tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 7 quarterback hits in 14 games last season.

In eight NFL seasons, four with both the Bengals and Houston Texans, Reader has registered 277 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks.

Reader signed a 2-year, $22 million contract to join the Lions this offseason.