Lions HC Reveals Encouraging Brian Branch Injury Update

Head coach Dan Campbell has been cautious about a potential timeline for Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch to return to the lineup. However, before the team’s Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers, Campbell provided a positive update on the Lions’ former second-round pick. Campbell noted that Branch is close and that he feels ready to go.

“He’s close,” said Campbell. “He’s ready to go. I’m tired of listening to him. I mean that in a good way; man, he has put in a ton of work, and he looks really good.”

Campbell joked that he is hearing a lot from Branch as he is getting ready to return to the field. If it were up to Branch, he might have already been back. However, the team is being cautious with him given the nature of the injury.

Branch suffered an Achilles tear in December of last season. Based on the expected injury timeline, he is a bit ahead of schedule.

Detroit Lions Could Get Brian Branch Back Soon

Branch is going to miss at least through Week 6. Still, that means the Lions can open up his 21-day practice window at any point. The fact that they have not done it yet means that he might not be ready for the initial return in Week 6. The issue is that if the Lions open his practice window and he does not come back within the 21 days, they would lose him for the season.

They are not 100% certain he will return in Week 6, so they held off on opening his window.

Still, if he does get on the field next week, he would have two full practice weeks to get back into shape before Week 6. At the latest, it is starting to sound like Week 7 for his return.

Lions Need Branch Back

The return of Branch would be massive for the Lions’ secondary. They entered the year without Branch and fellow starting safety Kerby Joseph. Joseph has a much more questionable timeline, according to Campbell.

So, the team is going to need Branch to return. Avonte Maddox stepped into the role that Branch was going to play. However, Maddox left Week 1 with an injury and was placed on the season-ending IR after Week 2. Now, the team is leaning on Christian Izien, whom they wanted to play in the slot this year.

It has the Lions playing Roger McCreary at both the slot and outside. If they can get Branch back, they can move Izien into the slot more. Then, they can play McCreary more on the outside. It would not only improve his position, but two more positions could add talent and depth due to his return.

The practice status of Branch will be worth watching before Week 5. Detroit could open his practice window.