Lions’ Dan Campbell Fires Message to 2nd-Year Defensive Lineman Brodric Martin

The Detroit Lions added pieces to their defense this offseason which could be very key to the unit taking a big step during the 2024 season. One player already on the roster, though, that could help with that big step is second-year defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

The Lions drafted Martin in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. But as a rookie, Martin dressed for just three games.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed that they have liked what they’ve seen from Martin in OTAs this spring. But each coach has also been careful not to overhype the 25-year-old as ready for a much bigger role.

Campbell made it clear to reporters on May 23 that how Martin must continue to show progress this summer.

“Look, the kid wants it, he’s working, and he’s improving,” Campbell said. “And we’ll just, he’s another guy, we’ve just got to get him reps and training camp’s going to be pivotal for him with the pads on.”

Including the playoffs, Martin was inactive for 17 of Detroit’s 20 games during the 2023-24 campaign. In the three contests he dressed, he recorded 3 combined tackles.

Expectations in Year 2 for Defensive Lineman Brodric Martin

Martin came into the league with some hype for a Day 2 selection. But he played just 28 defensive snaps as a rookie.

The Lions added 35-year-old defensive tackle Tyson Alualu late last year. Alualu carved out a role in the team’s defensive line rotation in December and the playoffs while Martin remained a healthy scratch.

Martin made his NFL debut during Week 8 on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 1 tackle in that contest.

He didn’t dress again until Week 14. Then during Week 15, he had 2 combined tackles on just 11 snaps against the Denver Broncos. But after that, Martin was never active for another contest.

Like Campbell, Glenn stressed that Martin is working hard. But he also said summer workouts will be more telling than OTAs.

“The thing that we do know is the mentality is there, so since the mentality is there, now let’s see if that’s going to actually happen when training camp comes,” Glenn told reporters on May 23. “So you guys see exactly, or you guys will hear exactly what you need to hear once the pads come on.”

Dan Campbell Hypes Lions Defensive Line Coach Terrell Williams

Martin may not yet be ready to significantly contribute for the Lions in 2024. But Campbell argued the team has the tools in place for Martin to reach that level in his development this season.

Campbell suggested Lions news defensive line coach Terrell Williams will be very important to Martin reaching his potential.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Terrell Williams, man, as our D-Line coach,” said Campbell. “I think he really is, I think he’s the best D-line coach in this league. And if he’s not, you can argue what place he is.

“He’s been working with [Martin], a ton of one-on-one, individual.”

In other words, if any coach is going to be able to maximize Martin’s potential, it’s Williams. But the Lions do possess more defensive line depth than they did a year ago.

During free agency, the Lions signed defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who is expected to start alongside budding star Alim McNeill. The Lions also drafted defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo in the sixth round.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal and Kyle Peko could also compete with Martin for playing time at defensive tackle. Cominsky and Paschal traditionally play more at edge rusher but have versatility to line up inside as well.

If Martin is going to see the field a lot more in 2024, he will have to earn his playing time.