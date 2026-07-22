Lions Add 8-Time Pro Bowler in Bold Trade Prediction

The Detroit Lions could trade for Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker, according to Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation. Bailey notes that if the Lions get off to a hot start to the season and the Cardinals start slow, the two sides could agree to terms on a deal.

“After dismantling the Cardinals, the Lions go into their bye week and make a big addition, trading for the Cardinals’ star safety to help shore up a secondary that needs help,” wrote Bailey.

Detroit plays the Cardinals right before the bye week, so the Lions could see Baker in person, add him, let him take a week to acclimate, and come out of the bye week with fresh, new firepower.

Detroit Lions Predicted to Trade for Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker

The addition would be much needed for Detroit. They are lacking in the secondary, and there are no potential solutions coming for the short-term future. Terrion Arnold was arrested, and the team released him after the charges were filed. The arrest did not come until after the offseason moves were made, so the Lions did not have many chances to add.

They also have major questions at safety. Brian Branch tore his Achilles and might not be back until December. Beyond that, Kerby Joseph has a chronic knee injury. He only played in six games last season. His status for this year is going to be questionable as well.

There are some thoughts that he might not be able to return at all. Other thoughts are that he could return, but the injury might continue to come back.

Either way, the team is going to have issues in the secondary. Rock Ya-Sin will compete with Ennis Rakestraw at cornerback. Christian Izien was signed to compete with Avonte Maddox to replace Branch. Then, the team signed Chuck Clark, who has a good chance to step into the role that Joseph has played.

Still, all three of those are notable drop-offs, and the team would welcome Baker into either starting safety role.

Budda Baker is a Great Fit for the Lions

Baker is entering his 10th season in the NFL, all of them coming with the Cardinals. He has made the Pro Bowl eight times and has been an All-Pro four times. He has made two first-team All-Pros and two second-team All-Pros.

While he has two years left on his deal with the Cardinals, the team could move him during the season, and they would not be on the hook for much money in his last year. Baker is on the books for just $3M in dead cap space in 2027.

So, the Cardinals would be facing a tough decision for the soon-to-be 31-year-old star. The Cardinals could move on from him after the 2026 season and save nearly $17.7M in cap space.

Considering they are probably going to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Cardinals have two choices.

They could play out the year with Baker, cut him, and get nothing out of it. Or, they could trade him during the year, gain a draft pick, and then be in the same spot with his contract and with their 2026 record. If the Lions make a reasonable offer, the deal makes sense.