Lions Trade Proposal Ships Promising Young QB for All-Pro Safety

The Detroit Lions have made some big investments into their secondary in the past year, finding only mixed results.

The team signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson last offseason but watched both go down to long-term injuries. The Lions took another big swing this year, using their top two draft picks on cornerbacks.

There could still be one more big investment to come. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested that the Lions could make a run at All-Pro safety Budda Baker in a three-way trade that would come at a high cost.

Lions Predicted to Take Home Run Swing

Knox suggested a hypothetical three-way trade — a rarity for the NFL — where the Lions would land Baker from the Arizona Cardinals with the Dallas Cowboys helping to facilitate the deal. Knox suggested that the Lions would send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Cardinals and a big haul to the Cowboys — quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, running back Craig Reynolds and a 2026 third-round pick.

Knox suggested the move could give the Lions the final piece as Super Bowl contenders.

“The Detroit Lions made it to the NFC title game last season, but they entered the offseason needing to improve a pass defense that ranked 29th in net yards per attempt allowed,” Knox wrote. “Detroit took steps by trading for Carlton Davis and drafting cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.”

An ESPN analyst suggests the Cardinals should extend Budda Baker ahead of training camp. https://t.co/xHBoS7zFan — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 22, 2024

But the cost would likely be too high for a Lions team that was meticulous in filling roster holes this offseason. SI.com writer Albert Breer noted in a mailbag column that he had to go “scratching and clawing” to find any weak points in the roster, sharing some praise for the work that general manager Brad Holmes has done.

Knox’s proposed trade would leave the Lions in need of new veteran depth at both wide receiver and running back while shipping off this season’s expected No. 2 quarterback behind Jared Goff.

Growing Trade Talk Around Hendon Hooker

Knox is not the first to suggest that the Lions could trade Hooker, a third-round pick who spent the majority of his rookie season rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Tennessee. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggested that the Lions could look to get a return on Hooker, who otherwise appears destined to spend the entirety of his rookie contract firmly behind Goff on the depth chart.