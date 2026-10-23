Lions $25M Starter Breaks Silence on Week 7 Return

Detroit Lions starting center Cade Mays is expected to return to the lineup for the first time since signing with Detroit this offseason. After a wrist injury sidelined him for the majority of training camp and the first six weeks of the season, Mays is now healthy and hopes to hit the ground running.

The veteran, who signed a three-year, $25M deal this offseason, compared jumping back into the lineup to riding a bike, noting that you just hop back and get moving.

“It’s like riding a bike. There’s obviously stuff to get better at every day,” the center said after practice on Thursday.

Mays noted that the biggest thing he is focused on is communicating with his new teammates. Mays has 1,288 career snaps at center, so he knows what he is doing. However, he has not played center next to Christian Mahogany or Tate Ratledge, which he will do in Week 7. This is what will take the adjusting.

Detroit Lions Plan to Start Cade Mays in Week 7

Earlier in the week, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the team will start Mays. He noted that Mays worked hard in practice and responded well. The team plans to give him a full snap share.

“I think right now, the plan — Juice has done a hell of a job for us. And I’ve mentioned this before, I’m going to continue to say it: thank goodness we got Juice, man. He’s been outstanding for us. That being said, we really worked the heck out of Cade yesterday, he got some quality reps, and we would like to give him a go here, and not make that move (of rotating),” added Campbell on his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.

The team added Scruggs via trade this offseason. The plan was for Scruggs to compete with Mahogany at left guard. However, the Lions needed him at center when Mays went down. With Mays back Campbell noted that the team will start to work Scruggs back in at guard.

“And then obviously Juice is starting off as swinging between center and guard, as needed at center, and some guard,” noted Campbell. “But yeah, we’d like to just rip this Band-Aid off of Cade. I thought he had some good work yesterday. I thought he looked pretty good.”

Scruggs has played 341 snaps this season and has a grade of 75.6. Mahogany has 213 snaps and an 86.4 PFF grade. So, the Lions have a tough decision to make.

Lions Plan to Shake Up Offensive Line

Mays is a former sixth-round pick selected by the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He was mostly a reserve as a rookie, but got some work at right guard. In 2023, he got starting work at left guard. However, he became the starting center in 2024 due to injuries. Then, in 2025, he held the job down and looked strong, earning his contract with the Lions.

Now, they are hoping to see Mays take another step in his third year focusing solely on center.