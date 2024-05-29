Lions Urged to Consider Adding $141 Million Versatile Defensive Lineman

The Detroit Lions have already signed two new defensive linemen to their roster this offseason. But SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher isn’t against the Lions still targeting veteran Calais Campbell.

Booher named Campbell one of seven defensive free agents the Lions could still target prior to the start of training camp.

“ offers flexibility on the defensive line, as he’s able to play on the outside and set the edge or help stifle the run on the inside,” Booher wrote. “This season would be Campbell’s 17th, so he may not be in his prime form.

“However, he could be another useful mentor for the young players such as and Mekhi Wingo.”

Booher also wrote that the Lions were interested in signing Campbell last offseason. But he landed with the Atlanta Falcons on a 1-year deal.

In Atlanta, Campbell posted 56 combined tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. He also had 6.5 sacks with 17 quarterback hits, 1 pass defense and 1 forced fumble in 17 games.

From 2014-20, Campbell was one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. During that seven-year stretch, he made the Pro Bowl six times and one of the All-Pro teams on three occasions.

During 2017, he earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nominations while also finishing second for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

In 244 career NFL games, Campbell has recorded 105.5 sacks, 175 tackles for loss, 254 quarterback hits and 17 forced fumbles.

Over his 16-year NFL career, Campbell has earned $141.67 million.

How Calais Campbell Could Fit With the Lions

Campbell will turn 38 just before the regular season begins. But he may still have a little left in the tank, which would make him a quality addition to the Lions defensive line.

Booher argued Campbell could have an impact for Detroit both as a versatile defensive lineman and mentor.

“The veteran is held in high regard across the , as he carries a strong reputation as a former captain,” wrote Booher. “If he has some production left in the tank, he could be useful for Detroit both on and off the field.”