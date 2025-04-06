Hi, Subscriber

Calls Mount for Lions to Sign Pro Bowler ‘Before It’s Too Late’

Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions could bring on a high-powered edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson who's still available.

The Detroit Lions are coming up on the NFL draft, and while they have plenty of star players already in their squad, they could certainly use some depth in defense.

While the Lions have one of the league’s best edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, he could certainly be helped by having a complement on the field. Plus, we all know what happened last seasons when Hutchinson was injured, so one can never be too prepared for disaster.

Now, the team is being urged to pick up a four-time Pro Bowler who was recently let go from the New England Patriots.

Detroit Lions Should Pick Up Former Patriots Starter

In an April 4 feature for Detroit Jock City, Joe Summers goes though the some reasons why he believes the Lions have to jump on the opportunity to pick up former Patriots veteran star pass rusher Matthew Judon, who is still a free agent.

The powers at be at the Detroit Lions know the team needs some support in the pass rusher department, and Summers says that “fortunately, there’s one former four-time Pro Bowl defender who is still available that would be a perfect signing to start April on the right foot.”

Summers urges the Lions to sign Judon “before it’s too late.”

So, what kind of player is Judon? For the 2024 season, he had 5.5 sacks and played in all 17 games, so he’s a starter. He’s not as strong as someone like Maxx Crosby or Hutchinson, of course, but he’s still one of the league’s most promising edge rushers right now. He’s also a West Bloomfield, Michigan, native.

Summers emphasizes how someone like Judon could really help if Hutchinson is somehow unavailable again during the 2025 season. Of course, we hope that doesn’t happen, but one must be prepared. “There’s no question that Aidan Hutchinson is an elite pass-rusher, but his season-ending injury exposed a major flaw in roster construction,” he notes. “Without him, Detroit didn’t have that elite type of defensive line that helped carry the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels carved the defense up as a result.”

Matthew Judon Brings Experience

Judon has played for a bevy of teams, including the Patriots, Ravens and Falcons. Summers calls him a “perfect fit alongside Hutchinson, giving the roster two excellent rushers off the edge.” He’s also 32 years old, so really a perfect age for the kind of hole he would be filling with the Lions. He’s old enough to have that veteran experience but not so old that he’s past his prime.

Judon is one of the best, if not the best, free agents left in the pass rusher department, and even if the Lions bring on someone in that position in the 2025 NFL Draft, there’s no getting around that they’ll be getting a rookie.

“The clock is ticking, and general manager Brad Holmes needs to be active to ensure that the Lions don’t take a step back next year with so many changes happening to the organization,” Summers adds. “Judon and Hutchinson would be a nasty duo and Holmes needs to make it happen.”

A nasty duo? We like the sound of that.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

