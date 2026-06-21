Rare Calvin Johnson Lions Card Sells for Staggering Six-Figure Price Tag

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, selected second overall by the franchise in the 2007 NFL Draft, is widely regarded as the greatest receiver in team history and was rightfully enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

After years of a strained relationship between Johnson and the organization, the two sides have since repaired ties. He now stands as a Lions legend, serving as a team advisor and an informal mentor to the current roster.

Appropriately so, a rookie card from Johnson recently sold for a jaw-dropping price, highlighting not only his impact as a player but his importance to private collectors.

Rookie Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson Card Sells For Jaw-Dropping Six-Figure Price

Recently, a Calvin Johnson rookie card sold for an astonishing $60,000 at Fanatics Collect’s June Premier Auction:

Johnson, whom the Lions selected with the second overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, went on to become one of the best wideouts in NFL history, and firmly holds the title of best wide receiver in team history.