Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson tearing his ACL during a sack celebration sent waves across the NFL world. While head coach Dan Campbell admitted he will never tell a player how to celebrate, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo made it clear that he took notice of the Hutchinson injury and is changing his ways.

Skattebo told the New York Post that he does not want to be the next Hutchinson, so he is no longer going to do his famous backflip touchdown celebration.

“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo said after Monday’s practice. “I’m saying yeah (no more). Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

Skattebo is coming back from a season-ending leg injury. He faced criticism when he did a backflip in the offseason, recovering from his injury. However, he made it clear that he was confident in himself and would continue to do the celebration.

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo Stops Celebration After Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Injury

Skattebo added that he thought he knew his body and would not suffer an injury in that manner. However, seeing another professional athlete who takes care of their body suffer an injury in that manner has changed his tone.

“He didn’t think about (the risk) either,” Skattebo said, “and it happened.”

The Giants running back did add that it could happen for a special moment.

“If we go to the playoffs or something,” Skattebo said he would likely bring back the celebration.

Hutchinson got hurt during a sack in the first quarter of a tie game. It was the first drive of the game. Skattebo also mentioned that things can happen in the heat of the moment. However, it is not his plan to do the celebration anymore.

Whether Hutchinson wanted it to happen or not, he has made celebrating a national story.

Lions Lose Hutchinson for the Season

The injury is devastating to Hutchinson, who also fractured his leg in the 2024 season after just five games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft finished 2nd in defensive rookie of the year voting with 9.5 sacks in his rookie season. He improved to 11.5 sacks in his 2nd season, making the Pro Bowl in the process.

Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in his first 5 games before he fractured his leg in his 3rd NFL season. He came back stronger than ever, with 14.5 sacks in his 4th NFL season, not only making the Pro Bowl but also making the second-team All-Pro. Now he has suffered his second injury in three seasons, with six sacks this season.

The Lions are looking for rookie second-round pick Derrick Moore to step up in his absence. Detroit hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.