Lions Named Top Trade Contender for $65 Million Defensive Tackle

The Detroit Lions have made some big investments in their defense over the last few seasons, shoring up what was recently one of the league’s worst-performing units with some strategic additions.

The team could make one more big addition, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pegging the Lions as one of the top contenders to land Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Knox identified Heyward as one of the top potential trade targets in the league as training camps approach and suggested the Lions could be the best fit.

Steelers Not in a Hurry to Deal Key Lineman

Knox speculated that Heyward would not be an immediate trade target this season, with the Steelers looking to build on their playoff season in 2023 and not keen to ship away a key part of their defense.

“Heyward may become a more realistic trade target closer to the deadline, depending on his contract status and how Pittsburgh’s season unfolds,” Knox wrote. “He’s worth a mention now, though, because he is seeking a new deal and has yet to receive an extension from the Steelers.”

The remaining weeks in the summer could also be critical, Knox added. Heyward is looking for a new deal as his four-year, $65-million contract is coming to an end, and the Steelers “may listen to offers” if there is not a new deal in place by August, he wrote.

The Steelers are also looking for a bounce-back season from Heyward after he missed the first six games last year with a groin injury and was hindered the rest of the season. Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Heyward is expected to be back to full strength by the start of the coming season.

“It’s hard to tell right now, but I’m anticipating him getting back to the Cam Heyward that we know,” Austin told Steelers media. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s moving well. You can see it now; he’s moving so much better than he did last year. I’m assuming that we’re going to get the Cam that we’re used to seeing.”

Should the circumstances line up and the Steelers are willing to listen to offers for Heyward, Knox suggested the Lions could be an interested party.

“The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are two teams that would be sensible suitors for Heyward. Both are entering 2024 with a win-now mentality, both had defensive issues in 2023, and both rank inside the top 10 in terms of available cap space,” Knox wrote.

Lions Made Another Big Addition

The Lions already made moves to address their defensive line, adding tackle DJ Reader and defensive end Marcus Davenport. As Tim Twentyman wrote for the team’s official website, the Lions hope Davenport can round out the pass-rushing group opposite Aidan Hutchinson.