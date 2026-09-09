Lions Won’t Face Saints 8-Time Pro Bowler in Week 1

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. However, what might be more impressive is that Jordan has only missed two games in his 15 NFL seasons. He will miss his third in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, as he recovers from a hamstring injury he suffered in August.

Jordan missed practice, and head coach Kellen Moore confirmed that he will not play in Detroit this week.

“#Saints HC Kellen Moore rules out DE Cam Jordan (hamstring) for Sunday. The expectation was he’d miss the start of the season. Now official,” tweeted Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Lions still have a formidable front to deal with in New Orleans. However, the Saints will be without Jordan, which does give Detroit an advantage.

Detroit Lions Will Not Face Cameron Jordan in Week 1

The Saints let Jordan test free agency, and there was a real belief that the team would let him go. So, while they are losing a highly respected veteran, this is a player entering his age 37 season. He is three seasons removed from his most recent Pro Bowl.

Without Jordan, the edge rusher rotation will consist of Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Tyree Wilson, and Anfernee Jennings.

Young had a career-high 10 sacks last season. The former number two overall pick is starting to come into his own as a pass rusher.

Granderson has always been a relied-upon depth piece. He put up six sacks last season and has 34.5 sacks over seven seasons. The Saints added Wilson this offseason. The former number seven overall pick is entering his fourth year. However, he has 12 sacks in three seasons.

Lastly is Jennings, who was with the New England Patriots prior to this. His career-high in sacks is 2.5.

Lions Will Lean on New Offensive Line Against New Orleans Saints

Young will lead the group, and he will mostly be looking to match up against rookie right tackle Blake Miller. Miller has looked the part in training camp and the preseason, but this will be a tough matchup for him.

Penei Sewell will see a lot of Granderson. Sewell is switching sides, which is not easy. However, he should still have the advantage against Granderson. This will allow the Lions to shift protections over to Miller to help him against Young.

With the rookie having help and the All-Pro handing Granderson, the Lions should have the advantage along the edges.

The interior offensive line brings more questions, though. Juice Scruggs is expected to start at center after the team lost Cade Mays to a wrist injury during the summer. The Lions also have not defined who their starting left guard will be. Head coach Dan Campbell admitted he is not afraid to have a rotation at left guard if it is unresolved there before the season starts.

So, the Lions’ weakness is along the interior. It will be interesting to see what the team does to help the interior while also avoiding leaving Miller on an island with Young.