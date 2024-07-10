Ex-Lions CB in More Hot Water After NFL Hands Down Punishment

Cameron Sutton may be getting more bad news after being charged with domestic battery, released by the Detroit Lions, and now suspended by the NFL.

As NFL.com reported, the league handed down an eight-game suspension to Sutton after he was arrested on an alleged domestic violence incident.

“The NFL investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined he violated the personal conduct policy, leading to his suspension,” the report noted.

The cornerback could face more trouble, with Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reporting that the suspension could cause Sutton to lose out on some money he may have been owed from the Lions.

Lions ‘Justified’ in Releasing Cameron Sutton

The Lions released Sutton after he was charged in March with a misdemeanor offense related to a domestic incident. As Risdon reported, the team sought to recoup some of his salary but was met with an appeal from Sutton.

But Sutton’s suspension could help the Lions in proving they had cause to have his guaranteed money voided, Risdon wrote.

“The lengthy suspension could help the Lions in their quest to have his guaranteed money voided,” Risdon wrote. “The team filed the necessary paperwork to have Sutton’s contractual legacy voided for his conduct, but Sutton apparently filed an appeal to keep at least some of the $10.5 million the Lions had previously guaranteed to him.”

“Getting suspended by the league for eight games indicates that Sutton did indeed commit an egregious enough act to justify the Lions’ decision to release him. It can only help Detroit’s case to get the full contract value fully voided, though it’s all still up to an arbitrator to decide at an unknown time.”

After being released by the Lions, Sutton signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that first drafted him in 2017. As NFL.com reported, Sutton will be eligible for reinstatement after his team’s October 29 game against the New York Giants.

Lions Make Moves in the Secondary

The Lions lost a key contributor in releasing Sutton. The veteran cornerback started all 17 games last season, making 65 total tackles with 1 interception and 6 pass defenses.

The Lions have been overhauling a secondary that struggled last season, signing veteran Amik Robertson and trading for Carlton Davis. The team also used their first two draft picks on cornerbacks, taking Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.

Arnold indicated that he’s ready for a significant role, sharing in a video on TikTok that he feels pressure to perform this year but he’s ready for it.

“If you asked me how football was going, I would say good, but on a deeper level, I would say this 21-year-old kid is under so much pressure to perform and if my team doesn’t win a (ring) it’s considered a failure but I’m built for it and ready.”

Rakestraw has also shown some versatility through the team’s early practices, lining up outside and in the slot. The rookie cornerback said he’s comfortable moving around in the secondary and ready to help the Lions in whatever way they need him.

“That’s how I played my freshman year (at Missouri) as a starter, I started nickel and then I started at (outside) corner, so to me that’s just my home,” Rakestraw said, via the team’s official website.