Dan Campbell Confirms Injury To Top Lions Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions will be back on the practice field on Tuesday as they continue preparations to host the Washington Commanders in preseason action on Saturday at Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

The Lions, like several other NFL teams, are dealing with several banged-up players; one of their most significant injuries is to newly-signed center Cade Mays, who broke a bone in his wrist and is expected to miss the first several games of the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, another notable name has been included among Detroit’s list of walking wounded.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Announces Injury To Wide Receiver Jameson Williams

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is currently dealing with a shoulder ailment. However, the good news is that it’s not expected to be a serious issue.

Speculation began building that he could be dealing with an injury when he wasn’t present for Sunday’s practice.

Additionally, cornerback Nick Whiteside is dealing with a hamstring injury that will prevent him from practicing, while offensive lineman Ben Bartch also won’t practice.

This was all confirmed by Lions beat writer Tim Twentyman:

“Lions WR Jameson Williams won’t practice this evening,” Twentyman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He’s got a little bit of a shoulder issue, but “he’ll be good to go.” Nick Whiteside has a hamstring injury. He’ll also be out again. Ben Bartch won’t practice today.”

Last season, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Lions while accumulating 1,117 receiving yards on 65 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

Campbell said the competition for roster spots has been exactly what the Lions wanted, with the pressure of camp giving Detroit a chance to see which players can consistently deliver when the chips are down.

“I don’t know if it’s exceeded,” Campbell said. “I mean, I know we like the guys that we acquired going into camp that we have on this roster. We like the potential between the youth and the veteran guys that we’ve got, the skillset,” said Campbell. “So, we had an idea it would be pretty competitive and then look, that’s the mindset too. We don’t have time to waste, and we can’t wait for anybody. We’re out to get this job done and we can’t mess around.”

“We have to be able to trust you; you’ve got to be dependable; you’ve got to be coachable, and you’ve got to be a competitor, man,” he continued. “You’ve got to be able to line up and go back for the next play no matter what happened in the last one. So, it is competitive though,” said Campbell. “We love that. Because that’s where the cream always rises to the top.

“You’re going to find those guys and then you’ll find the ones that it’s just too much, it’s hard. And doesn’t make them bad people, doesn’t make them nothing. It’s probably not for you, at least not here.”

Campbell and the Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.