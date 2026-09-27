Former Chiefs Starting QB Linked to Giants After Jaxson Dart Injury

A former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who is well-traveled around the NFL could soon have another stop helping out a New York Giants team in a pinch.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Giants are looking at several potential options after losing Jaxson Dart for the season. The list includes one former Chiefs quarterback and one current one, along with several other backups.

Giants Could Snag Chiefs Starter

As Schefter reported, Giants head coach John Harbaugh stressed that “all options are open” for the team as they seek a replacement for Dart. Gardner Minshew, who filled in for the Chiefs last season after Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending injury, is on the list.

“Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the list of quarterbacks includes free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals backup Gardner Minshew II, Vikings reserve J.J. McCarthy, 49ers backup Mac Jones and Chiefs backup Justin Fields,” Schefter reported.

Minshew appeared in four games with one start last season, going 6-for-13 for 37 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Minshew suffered his own season-ending injury while filling in for Mahomes.

The Chiefs chose to move on from Minshew after his injury, allowing him to hit free agency, where he signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants inserted veteran Jameis Winston to replace Dart, but insiders speculated that they could seek a long-term replacement who more resembles Dart’s skill set.

Minshew has a connection to Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who was with the Chiefs last season.

Chiefs Could Consider Justin Fields Trade

The Chiefs acquired an expensive insurance policy for Mahomes this offseason, landing former starter Fields in a trade. But Mahomes has gotten off to a strong start and quieted any lingering concerns about his surgically repaired leg — while also sparking speculation that they could consider moving on from Fields.

CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan suggested the Chiefs might be willing to ship Fields to the Giants for a strong return.

“While he’s never played for the Giants or John Harbaugh before, New York does have some familiarity with current Chiefs backup quarterback Justin Fields thanks to the presence of Nagy,” Sullivan wrote. “The Giants OC worked with Fields during his rookie season in 2021, when he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Acquiring Fields would certainly unlock the rushing component of Nagy’s offense, averaging 48.2 rushing yards per game over his career.”

It’s not clear if the Chiefs subscribe to that logic, as the value of a good backup quarterback has been proven early this season. The Seattle Seahawks were forced to ride longtime backup Drew Lock to two wins after Sam Darnold went down early in the season opener.