The Kansas City Chiefs have cut ties with Isaiah Buggs, the former Detroit Lions defensive tackle who remained in jail after his second arrest in a matter of weeks.
The Chiefs announced on June 24 that they released Buggs, the 27-year-old who remained in jail on Monday while facing charges of domestic violence and burglary. As Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports noted, the Chiefs had not made any public comment on the June 16 arrest for Buggs. Court documents alleged that Buggs unlawfully entered a woman’s apartment and dragged the mother of his child down a set of stairs, Benjamin reported.
Buggs had a turbulent tenure in Detroit, being released late last season and joining the Chiefs in January without ever appearing in a game.
Isaiah Buggs Had Yet to Take the Field for the Chiefs
Buggs was picked up by the Chiefs in January following his release by the Lions, joining the practice squad but not moving up to the active roster through the team’s Super Bowl run. He signed a futures contract in February.
Buggs was already facing misdemeanor charges from May on allegations that he left dogs on his Alabama property. Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch reported that the defensive tackle was accused of leaving two dogs chained without access to food or water, and one was later euthanized.