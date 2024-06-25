“Isaiah Buggs, 27, is expected to face misdemeanor criminal charges in the case but the civil petition says that on March 28, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received information of two dogs being left on the back porch of 5153 Diamond Circle,” the report noted.

Trey Robinson, Buggs’ agent, released a statement to ESPN at the time denying the allegations and saying local officials were holding a grudge against a business owned by Buggs.

“The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question,” Robinson said. “Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs’ name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge.”

Defensive Tackle Had Controversial Final Season in Detroit

Buggs made waves in his final season with the Lions, starting with cryptic messages just before the start of the season that hinted at discontent with the team.

“I’m good but just know situations change #96BALLFOREVER Y’all gone see,” Buggs wrote in his post on Twitter.

Buggs later shared that the team informed him that he would be inactive for the season opener, but said he respected the decision.

“As of right now, they told me that I was not going to play,” Buggs said, via SI.com. “So, that’s what we’ve got, and I’m gonna be straightforward with it, because they were straightforward with me with that. And, as of right now, I will not be playing.”

Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Lions in 2023, making three starts. He made 12 total tackles with 1 sack and 1 pass defensed.