Chris Christie Totally Slams Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions ravaged over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 13, in Texas, walking out of the game with a lopsided 47-9 victory. Cowboys fans, of course, were not happy with their team’s showing against the Lions, and that includes former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

During an October 17 radio appearance with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on “Mad Dog Unleashed,” Christie gave his thoughts on the Lions vs. Cowboys game.

During the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company pulled out a bunch of trick plays and continued their assault even when they were safely in the lead. Christie was not impressed.

Campbell Has ‘No Class,’ Chris Christie Says

Host Russo asked Christie about Campbell “rubbing it in” and possibly “getting back at the Cowboys” because of a call that happened when the two teams played last season. The last time the teams played, there was a controversy about whether or not Lions left tackle Taylor Decker properly reported to the official as eligible to get a pass on the two-point conversion try with 23 seconds left on the clock. Decker caught the pass in the end zone, but the refs called it as illegal touching on the play, so it didn’t count.

Christie responded to Russo, stating, “No. That’s Dan Campbell. He’s got no class. Never has… It’s fine. It’s fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that’s the way he is, and what goes around comes around,” per an audio clip of the show that was posted by Sports Illustrated writer Jimmy Traina on X.

Russo elaborated on the subject, asking Christie, “So, you were bothered by it?”

“Well, I just think it was… look, I think it was misdirected,” Christie said. “Dan Campbell’s angry because the referees got a call wrong in the game a year ago. Well, then, run that play on (NFL commissioner) Roger Goodell. The Cowboys had nothing to do with the play being called incorrectly. It wasn’t a challenge the Cowboys made. It was a call the referees made. The Lions got hurt by it, and the Cowboys benefited from it.”

He added, “Now so because of that, you want to take your, you know, (frustration) out over that… and rub it in? I don’t think it’s what pros do. But, it’s his prerogative. It’s the reputation that he’ll carry around.”

‘Direct Your Anger at Your Best Friend Jerry Jones’

Some NFL media were quick to come to Campbell’s defense.

“Campbell is extremely well-regarded by both his players, peers, and people around the NFL,” NFL writer and expert Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit stated in an October 18 piece. “In other words, Christie is the sorest of losers. Maybe direct your anger at your best friend Jerry Jones for doing nothing to make the Cowboys better this offseason.”

“As a Cowboys’ fan, it’s ok for Christie to be upset about what the Lions did to his favorite team last Sunday (four days later though, it might be time to be a grown up and move on). But to take it all the way to criticizing Campbell’s character is a few steps too far,” wrote Brad Berreman of SideLion Report in an October 18 feature.

“Christie is understandably upset that the Lions just beat the brakes off his team, but to take a shot at a guys character and just flat out lie is just not cool,” added Mike Payton of A to Z Sports in an October 17 story.