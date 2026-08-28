Lions Floated as Potential Landing Spot for Patriots’ Pro Bowl CB

The Detroit Lions are about two weeks away from the season opener, but the head coach Dan Campbell still has a major question mark sitting in the cornerback room. After waiving the former first-round pick, Terrion Arnold, the team is yet to find a suitable replacement of the same calibre.

With the Lions still having the flexibility to bolster their squad before Week 1, they have been floated as a potential trade destination for the New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is only 24 and has a Pro Bowl selection on his resume. CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns and Zachary Pereles believe the Lions could become one of his possible new homes amid their CB demand.

While Gonzalez was a key starter for Mike Vrabel last season, he reportedly had a major behind-the-scenes contract standoff. Even though the six-time Super Bowl champions have insisted that his contract remains a top priority, the negotiations have gone south, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter has also confirmed it. Matters only got worse when the Pro-Bowler’s trainer publicly called for him to be traded before eventually deleting the tweet.

Gonzalez is only a year older than Arnold and was also a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s not hard to see why the Patriots star could fit right in with the Lions.

Why the Lions Could Be a Great Landing Spot for Christian Gonzalez

With no Terrion Arnold in the mix, the veteran D.J Reed is leading the cornerback room this season. However, the depth behind him is thin right now, leaving Campbell to rely on a player like Rock Ya-Sin and other unproven options.

The Patriots star has years of experience playing at the outside corner, making him a direct answer to the void left by Arnold, who primarily played as the outside CB during his two-year tenure in Detroit.

Gonzalez’s physicality and skill set perfectly align with what Dan Campbell is looking for in his starting cornerback. At 6 feet 2 inches and over 200 pounds, he has the ideal physical frame for a top CB in the NFL. The 24-year-old’s major weapon is his speed, helping him to be glued to the receivers on deep routes.

Besides his proficiency on the gridiron, Gonzalez is hitting his prime after a brilliant breakout in the 2025 season when he not only earned a Pro Bowl honor but also helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl. And his impressive numbers show why he could be a long-term solution for the Lions’ CB room.

Lions Could Face a Huge Price Tag to Keep Christian Gonzalez Long-Term

After the Patriots picked him in the first round in 2023, Christian Gonzalez became an immediate starter before his rookie season was cut short to only 4 games due to a torn labrum. In his sophomore year, he started 16 games, showing his full potential before a breakout campaign last year when he had a career-high 69 tackles from 14 starts. He has 34 NFL starts and 145 tackles to his resume.

As he is entering his fourth NFL year, the Pats have already exercised the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, keeping him at Gillette Stadium until the end of the 2027 season. If he is indeed traded to the Lions, the franchise would have to pay only his base salary of $2.25 million this season, as the original signing bonus is already paid by the Patriots.

To keep him in Detroit long-term, Brad Holmes has to offer him a lucrative contract extension that could potentially surpass the highest-paid CB in the league, the Seahawks‘ Devon Witherspoon ($33 million for 4 years). Given that the Lions have an expensive roster, it could come with a serious financial headache.