Underdiscussed Free Agent Named Key to Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions‘ season might end up coming down to how well a free agent addition with 15 career starts performs in 2026. Christian Izien has the potential to find himself in an important role this year, per Aaron Schatz of ESPN.

Schatz points to questions about safety and the versatility of Izien as reasons why he could end up having a huge say in how well the defense performs.

The Detroit Lions Have Serious Questions At Safety

Schatz notes the plan if Brian Branch is healthy enough to play. However, most plans right now have to focus on Branch not playing. Branch suffered an Achilles injury in December of last season. He has had nothing but good news in his recovery, but plenty of timelines for the injury would put him out for 12 months.

So, Branch missing the first half of the year could be a conservative guess. Beyond that, the team has even more questions about Kerby Joseph. He has a couple of serious knee injuries. Dan Campbell has been ominous when discussing his potential return, and it does not appear to be anytime soon.

So, the Lions could be without their two starting safeties for the early portions of next season, if not all of it. Detroit also signed Chuck Clark in free agency. They are bringing back Dan Jackson, Avonte Maddox, and Thomas Harper. So, Izien is not guaranteed a starting role.

However, he will be one of the leaders in the clubhouse. If not, he might be working into the slot as well.

Christian Izien Has Versatility the Lions Need

Izien was a UDFA in 2023. He ended up starting in two games during his rookie year and appearing in four games. Izien mostly played the slot in his rookie year. 657 of his 780 rookie season snaps were directly in the slot.

In 2024, Izien started in 10 games. He shifted his role much more. He played 205 of his 697 snaps in the slot. Izien had 308 snaps in the free safety role, where he played the most.

While he did not play as much in 2025, he was still involved with the defense. He started in one game and was a key contributor in four more. Still, he totaled a career-low 167 snaps. With only 45 snaps in the slot, he was primarily a safety. However, it was clear that his time with the Buccaneers was up.

So, he signed with the Lions in free agency.

Detroit has to be intrigued by his versatility. If Branch is out, they know he can hold down starting work as a safety. Also, he can play a similar role to Branch, as he can move in and out of positions. This is what makes Branch so valuable. It is key that they do not have to take that out of the unit when Branch leaves.

Still, when Branch is healthy, it unlocks another layer of the defense. He becomes a player they can use as they see fit. He could complement or put Branch in roles to succeed. There is a good reason this is a highly discussed addition.