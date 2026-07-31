Lions Coach Reveals Big Role for New Defensive Addition

Detroit Lions free agent safety Christian Izien has started training camp on the PUP due to an illness. However, head coach Dan Campbell noted that the illness should not impact him for long and that he plans to see Izien on the field as soon as Monday. When he does, Campbell has a legitimate role and plan for the new addition to the defense.

Campbell noted that the team had plans to get him base nickel reps. When he returns, they are going to get him in with the first team.

Detroit Lions Plan to Play Christian Izien With First-Team Defense

This is notable because Izien can play both the slot and safety role. The team signed him in response to the injury to Brian Branch, and Branch played both roles for the defense.

For his career, Izien has 907 snaps in the slot and 737 snaps at safety. So, the team can play him anywhere. Campbell admitted the plan was to get him work in the nickel role early in training camp.

He noted that Avonte Maddox will likely play the same role as Izien. However, they feel more comfortable about what he can do in the slot. So, he is getting work with the safety group right now.

If the season were to start today, the team would be playing Maddox next to Chuck Clark as their two starting safeties. While the team might move Izien around and back to safety after he shows he can handle the slot, there is no telling what role he will have.

Last year the Lions played Branch primarily in the slot despite being the team’s starting safety. They did not show many looks with a true slot cornerback. However, Kelvin Sheppard has said that one of the changes the team plans to make in his second year of calling plays is to utilize nickel more.

So, Izien could be entering two competitions when he returns.

Lions Have Competition at Slot Cornerback

The Lions signed Roger McCreary in free agency. They also drafted Keith Abney in the fifth round. Both of them are expected to work in the slot this year as the team’s true slot cornerbacks. McCreary has gotten most of the work with the first team in the slot, although former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw has also had some work in the slot.

Still, now Izien will come into the mix and push both of them to start. That could give them four options in a spot that they did not dedicate much time or energy to last year.

However, with how much they pushed Branch into the slot last year, they could certainly be looking to get Izien that experience so that he is ready to compete with Maddox for safety snaps.

The Lions have a lot of sorting out to do in their secondary and it appears as though the real competitions are just about to begin. If Izien returns Monday as expected, the Lions’ secondary competition will take another step forward.