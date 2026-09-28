Lions Newcomer Fires Back After Strong First Start

Detroit Lions safety Christian Izien had his biggest role with the team since signing in free agency. Izien did not play in Week 1 due to an injury. He was eased in for Week 2 and played 26 snaps. However, injuries forced him into a full-time role, and he played 64 snaps.

Izien was excellent in the game. He had ten tackles, three for loss, and a pass breakup. He also blew up a screen pass that was so impactful, it initially looked like he made the wrong play.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic tweeted that Izien tackles the New York Jets‘ left tackle due to confusion on a screen pass. However, Izien clarified that he was not confused at all.

Izien blew up the blocker to allow the rest of the defense to swarm on the player with the ball. So, this is a strong example of Izien not showing up in the box score, but making his presence felt.

Detroit Lions Get Strong First Start From Christian Izien

Head coach Dan Campbell was pleased with the performance. He noted that Izien had some things to clean up after his debut. However, he hit all of his issues head-on and finished the game with a strong outcome.

“That’s what he looked like in practice; he took it seriously,” admitted Campbell. “He remembered things that got on him last game, and he wasn’t going to let that happen again. He was not going to give up a gap today.”

As Campbell notes, he was not giving up the gaps. The plays like the one he tweeted out to correct Baumgardner exemplify the role he had in the Lions’ win.

Izien Becomes Key Piece in Lions Defense

Izien was a UDFA who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. He played 780 snaps as a rookie, but mostly worked out of the slot. The Bucs shifted him to safety after that. He played 697 snaps in his second year. However, the team added depth, and he only played 167 snaps in 2025.

Izien signed a one-year, $2M contract in free agency. However, he suffered an illness early in training camp and missed time.

When he returned, the team looked to move him into the slot. However, both Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper got hurt at safety. Harper might be back soon, but Maddox is done for the year. So, the team pushed Izien into the role that Maddox was playing.

Considering Maddox will not return and the team is deeper in the slot, there is a good chance Izien will stay in that role. Even when Harper returns, he was splitting time with Chuck Clark. So, they still need someone to stay in the Maddox role.

If Izien continues to play as he did in Week 3, the move will end up looking like an upgrade.