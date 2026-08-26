Lions’ $2M Star Suffers Injury, Doubtful for Week 1 Clash vs. Saints

The injury bugs are making their presence felt yet again this season, even though the Lions are yet to take the first snap of the regular season. While a handful of names from Dan Campbell’s squad have been sidelined since the start of the training camp, they have been hit with new injury concerns in the defensive unit.

Dan Campbell had a press conference this morning, where he gave fresh details on the latest injuries impacting the team. The experienced offseason addition, Christian Izien, who was brought to Detroit for $2 million, reportedly suffered an injury.

“Izein, it will probably be a little bit out; I don’t know if we will have him for the opener or not,” Dan Campbell said. “But we will have him. If it is not, then we will get him early in the season at some point.”

The 50-year-old didn’t reveal details of the defensive back’s injury, but given the Week 1game against the New Orleans Saints in about three weeks, he is in serious doubt. However, he is not expected to be out for the long term and should be back in the field soon if he fails to play the season opener at Ford Field.

Izien is versatile and has the experience of playing in different positions in the secondary.

Lions Still Have Several Options in the Secondary

Christian Izien, who went undrafted in the 2023 season, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the initial three years of his career before the Lions roped him in a one-year contract in March. While he is labelled as a safety, the 26-year-old has positional versatility, meaning the Lions could use him across the secondary.

With the injuries to starting safety duo Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, the former Buccaneers star took first-team reps this offseason to fill the void. Of late, he has practiced at the slot corner position, with coach Campbell also insisting that he could be a key part of the Lions’ nickel defense.

If Izien doesn’t make the starting secondary on September 13, Campbell still has reliable options at the nickel. The likes of veteran Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney could be fighting for the starting position. And for the safety, another veteran offseason addition, Chuck Clark could be leading the race after taking nearly all the first-team reps during training camp. He could be accompanied by Avonte Maddox, who is going to play his second season in Detroit, impressing with his performance in the recent preseason games.

Besides Izien, Campbell announced the injury of another Lions player.

Trevor Nowaske Joins Christian Izien With Fresh Injury Concern

The Lions’ backup linebacker, Trevor Nowaske, reportedly limped off the practice field yesterday. After an assessment, it looks like he might have a minor issue, with Campbell clarifying it as “just a little sprain or strain.”

Nowaske is in his second stint with the Lions. With the Lions roster cut nearing, he could be a frontrunner to make the 53-man squad due to his versatility. Besides playing as a SAM linebacker, he could contribute to the special teams.