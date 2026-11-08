Lions’ Dan Campbell Speaks out on Sudden Benching in Dolphins Game

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was very excited in his postgame press conference after beating the Miami Dolphins. But he also had some discipline to announce.

Lions starting left guard Christian Mahogany didn’t play at all Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, backup interior offensive lineman Miles Frazier started at left guard.

CBS Sports’s Melanie Collins reported the lineup change early during the game’s broadcast Sunday. After the game, Campbell told reporters Mahogany was benched for disciplinary reasons.

“That was team rules. It was really that simple,” Campbell said on Mahogany’s benching. “Miles [Frazier] deserved his opportunity, so he got it.

“Doesn’t mean it stays that way. But that was the way it was going to be today.”

Mahogany started six of the team’s first seven games of the season. Before Sunday, the only game he missed was because of injury.