Lions Potential Starter Facing Brutal Prediction

Detroit Lions offensive guard Christian Mahogany might end up losing his starting job before he even wins it. Mahogany is entering 2026 in a training camp battle at left guard. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report is predicting that the battle will not go his way.

Moton is predicting Mahogany to be the biggest bust on the Lions’ roster in 2026. His struggles in pass protection are the most noteworthy reason for him to lose his job.

“According to Pro Football Focus, Mahogany allowed six sacks over 407 pass-blocking snaps. Because of his subpar pass protection, the Lions could make a change at left guard,” wrote Moton.

The Detroit Lions Have a Lot of Competition at Left Guard

The biggest thing going against Mahogany is how many options the Lions currently have to push him away from the starting lineup. Dan Campbell was sure to note that every option would be given a fair chance to push Mahogany as well, making it even tougher to see him coming out on top.

Ben Bartch was signed in free agency, and he has starting experience. Bartch started the first two games for the 49ers last year before he went down with an injury and was unable to earn his job back. Bartch is projected to be healthier in 2026, but he has also not started a full season since 2021. So, he should be viewed more as a depth and a safety blanket if the young names do not take the role.

Miles Frazier might be the best bet to push Mahogany. He was drafted in the fifth round last season. While he did not start, he was able to get on the field for 46 snaps during his rookie campaign.

Now, he is entering year two and could progress into winning a starting job. Mahogany was a sixth-round pick entering year two when the Lions turned to him to start, so Frazier should not see himself below him.

The last option is Giovanni Manu. Manu was a fourth-round pick in 2024. He was projected to be a future left tackle, but after struggling to develop in his second NFL season, the team is trying to give him chances at guard. He might be the longest shot to start, but he also brings the most potential.

Christian Mahogany Enters Pivotal Year With Lions

Mahogany went from 144 snaps during his rookie year, and just 65 at left guard, to 699 snaps in his second NFL season. Considering he was just a sixth-round pick and it was his first season starting, the thought would be that he has some room for error. There is an expectation that he can improve this season and be the best of the four options.

However, the team clearly is not quite sold on that, which is why they have so many options competing with him.

If Mahogany ends the year on the bench, it will likely signal the start of the end of his time with the team. He would enter a contract year in 2027, and the team would not want to work something out if he goes from 699 snaps to anything less than that in 2026.

So, there is a lot on the line for the third-year player who is on the verge of being a bust.