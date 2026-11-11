Lions’ Christian Mahogany Comes Clean After Benching

The Detroit Lions recently benched offensive lineman Christian Mahogany for a violation of team rules, though the exact nature of what rule was broken hasn’t been revealed.

And now, he’s owning his mistake, saying that he takes responsibility for the mistake and won’t let it happen again.

Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman Christian Mahogany Took Responsibility For His Mistake

On Wednesday, Mahogany spoke for the first time since the incident took place, taking ownership of his situation and vowing to not let it repeat itself.

“I’m not going to either. I’m not going to disobey him,” Mahogany said via Audacy. “It sucks what happened, but I have to grow up and I have to stop breaking team rules. It is what it is. I let my teammates down, I let my organization down and it won’t ever happen again.”

Campbell himself would clarify that it was a violation of a team rule that caused Mahogany to be benched.

“Well, that was just team rules,” he said. “It was really that simple. Miles deserved his opportunity, and he got it. And it doesn’t mean it stays that way, but that was the way it was going to be today.”