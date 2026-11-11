Lions’ Christian Mahogany Comes Clean After Benching

The Detroit Lions recently benched offensive lineman Christian Mahogany for a violation of team rules, though the exact nature of what rule was broken hasn’t been revealed.
And now, he’s owning his mistake, saying that he takes responsibility for the mistake and won’t let it happen again.
Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman Christian Mahogany Took Responsibility For His Mistake
On Wednesday, Mahogany spoke for the first time since the incident took place, taking ownership of his situation and vowing to not let it repeat itself.
“I’m not going to either. I’m not going to disobey him,” Mahogany said via Audacy. “It sucks what happened, but I have to grow up and I have to stop breaking team rules. It is what it is. I let my teammates down, I let my organization down and it won’t ever happen again.”
Campbell himself would clarify that it was a violation of a team rule that caused Mahogany to be benched.
“Well, that was just team rules,” he said. “It was really that simple. Miles deserved his opportunity, and he got it. And it doesn’t mean it stays that way, but that was the way it was going to be today.”
“That’s team rules, that’s what that is,” he said. “All right, so, it really is as simple as that. We have 70 guys, 69-70 guys, and they’re all — we’re all — expected to do it right, and when one doesn’t, that’s just the way it goes. It doesn’t mean this is a done deal, it’s just — he deserved that. Frazier deserved the opportunity to play.”
Christian Mohagany Was Selected In 2024 By The Lions
After being selected by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Mohagany spent the start of his rookie season on the non-football injury list before being activated in October.
Mahogany earned a starting guard job in 2025 but suffered a broken bone against the divisional Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. He landed on injured reserve before returning in December.
His path to the NFL included an injury setback as well. Mahogany missed the entire 2022 season at Boston College after tearing his ACL while playing basketball. He returned in 2023 and started all 12 games at right guard, earning first-team All-ACC honors while allowing no sacks or quarterback hits on 422 pass-blocking snaps.
Mahogany originally started his college career at left guard in 2020 before moving to right guard the following season and earning second-team All-ACC honors.
Lions’ Christian Mahogany Comes Clean After Benching