Dan Campbell Casts Doubt on Lions Starter Keeping His Job

Christian Mahogany started in Week 1 last year, but could lose his job before the 2026 season starts. The Detroit Lions plan to have a position battle at left guard as they sort out who will start for them on the offensive line in Week 1.

Most have assumed that Mahogany is the leader in the clubhouse, but head coach Dan Campbell noted that Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier, and Giovanni Manu are all going to be in the competition.

“(Christian) Mahogany is very much in that,” said Campbell about the starting status of Mahogany. “I mean, he played a couple of games for us in ’24, and then he started for us until he had the injury, came back, started again, and so we know he’s got ability, he’s got potential, but there’s a reason why we brought in (Ben) Bartch. There’s a reason why (Miles) Frazier’s here. There’s a reason why all those guys are in there, you know? We may try (Giovanni) Manu a little bit, we’re gonna let this thing go and see what happens.”

Mahogany held the job down last year, but not firmly. It was his first real season as a starter, and he got banged up a few times. After not taking a firm hold of the job, the Lions are opening things up for more competition, meaning Mahogany could lose his starting spot.

The Detroit Lions Have Options In Their Left Guard Competition

Campbell noted that Bartch was not signed just to be a depth piece. He started Week 1 for the San Francisco 49ers last year, but an injury put him on the IR in Week 2. He came back in Week 10, but did not take the starting job back.

Bartch does have starting experience, but played 200 snaps last year, and has 265 snaps in the past two years. He is entering his seventh NFL season and has just 24 career starts. So, while he can be in the mix, he is not a favorite to start.

Miles Frazier is a fifth-round pick entering his second NFL season. Mahogany was a sixth-round pick and went from a backup to a starter in his second NFL season. Frazier could end up doing the same thing and unseating Mahogany. Still, he played just 46 snaps as a rookie, so there is no telling what will happen in his second season.

Lastly, the Lions are experimenting with moving Manu inside at left guard. He got two years to work at left tackle, but was a disaster in his limited chances last year. Now, the team is unsure if they want him to continue at left tackle. Reports are that he will work at both, but his path to the field is easier at guard.

Lions Could Have Four New Starters in 2026

If Mahogany loses his job, the team could have four different starters across the line compared to a year prior. To be fair, Penei Sewell will start, but their Week 1 starter at right tackle last year will hold down left tackle this year.

Blake Miller and Larry Borom will compete for right tackle work, and Cade Mays will start at center. So, they have three starters at least, with a real chance of four new starters.