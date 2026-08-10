Lions Guard Battle Takes Major Turn Before Preseason

When the Detroit Lions entered training camp, third-year guard Christian Mahogany was not healthy, and there was a slew of options along the interior to push him. However, as the weeks have passed, the names around him have started to leave the mix while Mahogany has only picked up steam. He has slowly circled back to being the favorite to start before the first preseason game.

Christian Mahogany is Ascending in Detroit Lions Guard Competition

When the Lions entered training camp, Mahogany was expected to win the job, but head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he was going to have competition to push him. Mahogany started training camp on the PUP and has been working back and forth between the first and second team. However, in recent days he has taken over the first-team work.

This is mostly because the team does not have many other strong options left.

Juice Scruggs got the first look at guard. However, he has missed the last few days due to injury. Beyond that, the injury to Cade Mays is likely going to push him into the center competition. Giovanni Manu is another name who was expected to compete, but he has been placed on the NFI without a timetable to return.

This has left Miles Frazier and Ben Bartch. Frazier is being viewed more as a swing lineman, and the Lions value his versatility. He has played right tackle, and Campbell said he will work in at center as well.

That helps his chances of sticking in the NFL, but does not give him a high chance of beating Mahogany at left guard.

Lastly is Ben Bartch. Campbell has been adamant that he remains in the competition. However, he has not participated in team drills, as he recovers from an injury. Two of the four names expected to push Mahogany are still in the mix.

However, the third-year veteran is starting to take hold of the job.

Mahogany Should Enter His Second Season as Lions Starter

Mahogany is a former sixth-round pick from Boston College. He only suited up for seven games in his rookie season and started in just one. However, the team gave him a real chance in his second season. He started in 11 games in 2025, but suffered a broken fibula and missed the final six games. Still, he went from 75 snaps as a rookie to 699 snaps in his second season.

The team would like to stick to the continuity on the line, but at the same time, Campbell needs to see more to give him the job before training camp.

So far, he has shown it. While he has almost won the job by default, reports out of training camp do speak highly of him. If Mahogany can show that he has taken another step, it could be a huge development for an offensive line that needs some good news.

Mahogany would join Blake Miller, Penei Sewell and Tate Ratledge as four former draft picks starting on the line.