Will Christian Mahogany Be Ready vs. Bills? Lions HC Dan Campbell Has Update

The Detroit Lions opened their 2026 campaign with their nerves tested in the final seconds. After an early lead, it quickly turned into a nail-biting thriller, and the Lions narrowly edged the Saints 31-30 in overtime.

Hours before the game, the left guard position heated up over who could be the starter, but Christian Mahogany eventually took the gridiron at Ford Field. However, he had a short stint on the field, as he was carted off the field because of a knee injury, and he never returned. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on LG’s situation on Brad Galli’s post-game radio show.

“We don’t entirely know right now. We’ll see. I’m not as concerned right now. It doesn’t mean he’ll be ready for next or anything like that. We’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell said after the game.

Given Campbell’s latest take, Mahogany is unlikely to be ready for the second game against the Buffalo Bills, which is set to take place just four days later on September 17.

Dan Campbell Gives Positive Early Sign On Christian Mahogany’s Injury

Christian Mahogany’s leg injury happened during the first quarter, shortly after Jahmyr Gibbs‘ 21-yard rushing play. When LG went to the open field to make a block, he awkwardly fell on the ground, immediately grabbing his left knee. After staying down for a while, he went to the sideline, and Ben Bartch suited up as a replacement for the rest of the game.

On that note, coach Campbell gave an early assessment of the injury and whether it could be a serious knee issue.

“We did do a scan that really ended up being negative, so that’s good news,” Dan Campbell said during the post-game press conference. “But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Sounds like it could be more hip-ish maybe, but we’ll see.”

The 25-year-old, who is entering his third NFL season this year, was a starting left guard last season, which was hampered by an injury, as he managed to play 11 games, missing 6. He featured in the first eight games last season before suffering a broken bone in his lower leg in the Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings. It put him on the IR list for six games until he returned to active duty against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, playing the final three games of the campaign.

Even if Mahogany’s latest injury may not be major, Ben Bartch stepped up to give Campbell a lot of confidence for the Week 2 game against a heavyweight team like the Buffalo Bills.

Ben Bartch Impresses In Lions Debut Despite Late Mistake

After arriving in Detroit this offseason, the Saints game was the veteran offensive tackle’s Lions debut, and he delivered a strong performance as a replacement. He held his ground against the Saints’ interior rush, limiting pressure on Jared Goff. He also showed his ability to block in the run game, helping Jahmyr Gibbs find rushing yards. Bartch had a total of 67 offensive snaps.

However, he also made a costly mistake in the fourth quarter. When the Lions were on the Saints’ five-yard line, he gave away a penalty that eventually ended up being a field goal instead of a potential touchdown for the Lions. Despite the late blunder, he showed a lot of promise in his first game for the franchise, showing he could be a reliable option in the O-Line if Mahogany misses a few games.