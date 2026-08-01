Former Lions Starter Gets Scary Injury at Bills Training Camp

Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson only played three games during his lone season for the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old might again be dealing with a serious injury after Saturday’s practice.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported Saturday morning Gardner-Johnson left the field with a lower-body injury. The safety needed support to get off the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added on X that the safety took a cart to the locker room.

“Bills safety C.J. Gardner is being supported off the field,” wrote Getzenberg. “Lower body injury, right foot area that athletic trainers were looking at.

“Teammates came over to wish him well.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted to locker room. https://t.co/6VM2UckOfR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2026

After practice, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins told reporters the safety was alright. But the team has yet to make any kind of announcement.

Gardner-Johnson played three games for the Lions in the 2023 season. He missed 14 contests because of a torn pectoral.

The veteran safety is in his first season with the Bills. Last season, Gardner-Johnson played for the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.