Lions’ Colby Sorsdal Speaks Out on Role for Second NFL Season

The Detroit Lions should have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL again during 2024. But as is the case with any team, one injury to the Detroit offensive front could deeply impact the unit. That’s why a player such as Colby Sorsdal could be one of the more underrated key role players for the Lions this fall.

A former 2023 fifth-round pick, Sorsdal is preparing this offseason as if he could play any position along the offensive line at any point this upcoming season.

“(Lions offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) talks all the time about knowing every position on the offensive line,” Sorsdal told the media on June 11, via SI.com’s All Lions’ Vito Chirco. “I think as an offensive lineman, you take pride in knowing every position, right? So, just kind of adding to your resume of being able to play everything and anything when the time comes is huge.

As a rookie in 2023, Sorsdal played significant snaps at right tackle, right guard and left guard.

“You saw last year, too. Atlanta, I was playing tackle,” Sorsdal added. “That was my first NFL snaps, and then guard the rest of the year. Any way that helps the team.”

Sorsdal helped solidify a banged up Lions offensive line during the middle of last season. He dressed for 16 regular season contests. Sorsdal made three combined starts at left and right guard in late October and November.

Lions’ Colby Sorsdal Addresses Role for 2024 Season

Depth offensive linemen isn’t exactly the sexist part of an NFL roster to discuss. But it’s obviously important to any team’s Super Bowl hopes.

It’s rare for all five offensive linemen to play every game in the NFL. And without the ability to have a designated backup for all five positions, teams ask second-string offensive linemen to be proficient at multiple positions.

Sorsdal is aiming to become that for Detroit.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Sorsdal was below average at every position he played in 2023. But that probably should have been expected.

Chirco described Sorsdal as “a projected” as a fifth-round pick last year. The only reason he played is because even Detroit’s backup offensive linemen struggled to stay healthy in 2023.

But that experience should only help Sorsdal this season.

“Headed into his second NFL season, Sorsdal has an understanding of what it takes to play every position on the line,” Chico wrote. “It’s an attribute that could help the big man get on the field more easily in 2024.”

Sorsdal has no position designation on Detroit’s official 90-man roster. Ourlads.com has him listed as a right tackle.

If that’s his primary position, he will compete with Dan Skipper for the backup role behind All-Pro Penei Sewell. Sorsdal could also compete with fourth-round rookie Giovanni Manu and Connor Galvin for snaps at left tackle.

The Lions have Kayode Awosika, Michael Niese, Christian Mahogany, Matt Farniok, Kingsley Eguakun, Netane Muti, Bryan Hudson and Duke Clemens listed a depth interior offensive linemen.

Sorsdal, Lions Possess Super Bowl Hopes

Surely, Sorsdal is willing to play any position so he can get on the field. But his desire to learn every offensive line spot isn’t just for selfish reasons.

Sorsdal has his eyes on getting farther in the postseason this year. So, he will do what he can to help the Lions achieve that goal.

“I’m out here knowing what it takes to win,” Sorsdal said. “Obviously, we made it so far last year, and (I realize) how much more it’s going to take this year to go where we want to go.

“So, I know what it looks like every day to come out here and be like, ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s put our worker’s hat on and get to work.’”

The Pittsburgh, PA native played college football at William and Mary from 2018-22. He primarily played right tackle during his college career and became a team captain his senior season.