Former Lions Starter Visits AFC Foe for Tryout

Ex-Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal hasn’t been on an NFL active roster during the regular season in two years. But he might be a step closer to his next opportunity this fall.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Sorsdal visited the Houston Texans on Friday. He was one of five players to visit the Texans days before Week 1, Sorsdal, though, was the only offensive lineman.

The Lions selected Sorsdal in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie that fall, he started three games while dressing for 16 contests.

In 2024, Sorsdal only played in one game. Last August, the offensive lineman landed on injured reserve for the season. This year, the Lions waived Sorsdal at the roster deadline on August 30.

He has remained unsigned since then.

Ex-Lions Offensive Lineman Colby Sorsdal Visits Texans

Getty Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal started three games for the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Sorsdal made his three starts for the Lions in late October and November of his rookie campaign.

Although he didn’t start, Sorsdal played 37 offensive snaps on December 3 of that season as well. But after that, he didn’t get another offensive snap in a regular season game for the Lions. In his final six regular season games for Detroit, Sorsdal only played special teams.

His most recent NFL regular season appearance was October 20 in 2024. Sorsdal dressed for two other games during the 2024 campaign but didn’t play. He was inactive for all the other 14.

Perhaps Sorsdal will get an opportunity with the Texans. But typically, players who are going to be signed after tryouts ink new deals immediately.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans are entering the regular season with the second-worst offensive line. Sorsdal wouldn’t provide an upgrade but could supply depth to multiple positions.

“There is some reason for optimism with this group, with left tackle Aireontae Ersery having some nice moments as a rookie, meriting a 66.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in the process,” wrote PFF’s Gordon McGuinness. Keylan Rutledge is set to start at left guard as a newcomer, coming off a preseason ending with an 82.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on a small sample of 14 pass-blocking snaps.

Lions Offensive Line Set for Week 1 versus the Saints

Getty Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will face the New Orleans Saints during Week 1.

It wasn’t long ago the Lions were at the top of pretty much every offensive line ranking list. After the unit struggled in 2025, though, the Lions underwent significant changes along the offensive front this past offseason.

Detroit will start two new additions along the line in Week 1. One of those additions, Juice Scruggs, was supposed to be a backup but injury has thrust him into the starting lineup.

Additionally, All-Pro Penei Sewell is flipping to left tackle.

“The injury to new starting center Cade Mays drops the Lions from a team that would have ranked 13th on this list to just inside the top 20,” wrote McGuinness. “Penei Sewell moves from right tackle to left tackle to replace Taylor Decker and is coming off a career-high 95.1 PFF grade last year. Tate Ratledge looked the part as a rookie at right guard, but Christian Mahogany struggled.

“With Blake Miller set to start as a rookie, there are several concerns with this group. If Miller can hit the ground running, then the Lions can be a top-10 unit when Mays returns, but Jared Goff could easily find himself under more pressure in 2026.”

But Detroit’s biggest concern along the line might be at left guard. Mahogany is expected to start but Dan Campbell told reporters this week Ben Bartch could rotate in regularly too.

The Lions will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Ford Field on Sunday.