Concern Builds As Multiple Detroit Lions Players Absent From Practice

The Detroit Lions are going to be taking on the New England Patriots this Sunday in Munich, Germany. And as expected, they’re going to be short several players; not the least among them are linebackers Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder, the latter of whom has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

However, according to the latest reports, the Lions were short a trio of players during their most recent practice session, including running back Sione Vaki.

Multiple Detroit Lions Players Miss Final Practice Before Germany Departure

Among the players who missed Detroit’s final practice before they depart for their overseas contest against the Patriots were center Cade Mays and cornerback D.J. Reed. Mays is dealing with an ankle injury, while Reed is hampered by a hip ailment.

Additionally, running back Sione Vaki was unavailable because of an ankle injury.

Both Reed and Mays were hurt during Detroit’s victory over the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings earlier in the month, and neither was able to play in last weekend’s victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier in the week, Campbell explained that both Reed and Mays aren’t likely to suit up against the Patriots.

“I don’t see Cade and Reed practicing today,” stated Campbell. “They’ve probably got a way outside shot of plan, way, way, way outside shot. They could.”

While both players are expected to travel with the club overseas, their chances of playing aren’t good, according to Campbell.

“I honestly, for both of them, it’s really more about, do we feel like they could play or not play, more than the travel for them,” said Campbell.

So far this season for the Lions, Vaki has amassed 135 yards on 30 total carries. Meanwhile, May already missed the first several games of the season with a wrist injury, while Reed has 29 tackles and an interception.

The Lions Vow That The Overseas Trip Won’t Hamper Their Preparations

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions aren’t going to allow the overseas travel to hamper their preparation for what will be a critical game against the Patriots.

“We’re gonna practice our tails off [Wednesday] and Thursday. We’re gonna take a shower. We’re gonna jump on this freaking plane. We’re gonna take a nap, and then we’re going to wake up, we’re going to meet, and we’re going to walk-through red-zone practice,” Campbell said.

“We’re gonna stay up for another four or five hours later than normal. We’re gonna wake up, go full speed for about 45 minutes the day before the game. They’re going to walk around a little bit, enjoy the sights, get a good sleep. We’re going to wake up and be ready to play.

“And then we’re going to jump on the plane, get ready for Tampa (Bay in Week 11), and be ready for that game, too. Then we’re going to be ready for the Chicago Bears, Thanksgiving, at our place. We’re gonna be ready to go.”