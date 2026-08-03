Concern Grows After Multiple Lions Players Exit Monday’s Practice Injured

Back to work were the Detroit Lions on Monday morning at the club’s Performance Center in Allen Park, marking the first official day of wearing full pads in practice in preparations for the upcoming critical 2026 NFL season.

Unfortunately, the Lions are already dealing with a rash of injuries to key players, including rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder, defensive end Derrick Moore, tight end Miles Kitselman, and defensive end Payton Turner.

And now, several more names have been added to the list of Detroit’s walking wounded, as a handful of players departed Monday’s session early with ailments of their own.

Multiple Detroit Lions Players Left Monday’s Practice Early With Injuries

Not only are the Lions currently dealing with multiple injuries, but that list grew on Monday during the first full-pad practice session.

Wide receiver Lawrence Keys and tight end Anthony Firkser each departed with leg injuries, while running back Sione Vaki suffered an eye injury.

Per MLive beat reporter Ben Raven on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“These Lions players exited early to be evaluated on Monday: Lawrence Keys (leg) Anthony Firsker (leg) Sione Vaki poked in eye.”

All three players are currently undergoing evaluation for the extent of their respective injuries.

The Lions Injury List Grew Longer On Monday.

Keys is entering his first campaign with the Lions after being signed from the UFL’s Houston Gamblers as a free agent.

Playing in 10 games with the Gamblers last season, Keys hauled in 24 catches for 349 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His versatility could prove especially valuable for Detroit after Kalif Raymond departed in free agency to join the division-rival Chicago Bears.

In addition to his work as a receiver, Keys has experience as a return specialist from his time with the Gamblers, averaging 12.2 yards on 11 punt returns and 27.3 yards across 19 kickoff returns, giving the Lions another potential option in the return game.

Before beginning his professional career, Keys played three years of college ball at Notre Dame, where he hauled in 18 receptions for 185 yards. He later transferred to Tulane and enjoyed a breakout stretch, finishing with 63 catches for 895 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Firkser is appearing in his third stint with the Lions, having seen action with the club during the 2023 NFL season as well as last season, during which he finished with eight receptions for 53 yards in seven games played.

During the offseason, he signed a contract with the Washington Commanders, but his time with them was short, as he was cut in late July. He then returned to the Lions, signing a contract on July 31.

He’s been with multiple franchises throughout his NFL career, including the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots.

Vaki is set to enter his third year with the Lions, who selected him in the fourth round (132nd overall pick) of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in a total of 27 games, and has picked up 18 rushing yards and 37 receiving yards.

The Lions will begin the preseason portion of their schedule on August 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.