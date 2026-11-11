Lions Suddenly Release Concerning Jared Goff Injury Update

The Detroit Lions will take on the New England Patriots in Germany this Sunday, giving international fans a taste of NFL action.

But the Lions, who are already considerably shorthanded thanks to injuries to both Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder, among others, just reported a concerning update regarding quarterback Jared Goff.

According to the latest practice report, Goff was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a chest injury.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Limited In Practice With A Chest Injury

According to the latest practice report, quarterback Jared Goff was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a chest injury.

So far this season, Goff has been solid, throwing for 2,134 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions. During Detroit’s most recent win over the Miami Dolphins, Goff completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards with no touchdowns.

Following the retirement of Teddy Bridgewater before the season began, the Lions signed veteran Joshua Dobbs to take his place as backup quarterback.

Jared Goff Spoke About Jack Campbell’s Injury

In Week 8, the Lions lost linebacker Jack Campbell to a frightening injury that left him hospitalized.

According to Goff, after Detroit’s win over the Dolphins, the Lions put forward a performance that they hope would make Campbell proud.

“It was hard. It was hard,” Goff said. “But I think as the week went on, you start to think about, ‘What would he want? How would he want us to play?'”

“He wouldn’t even want us talking about him right now. He wouldn’t want us doing all this stuff about how we’re going to play for him. He wouldn’t want any of that. But he’s a special guy to us and means a lot.”

As Goff said, Campbell’s injury had a rallying effect on the rest of the club.

“I think all week, certainly early in the week, it was really hard to kind of get your mind back into what we have to do. Certainly for those guys on defense, he’s their nucleus. To be able to come back to work and work the way they did, and then play the way they did, and us as a team kind of rallying around each other and leaning on each other a little bit.”