Congratulations Pour In After Detroit Lions Safety Announces Engagement

The offseason is the preferred window when the NFL stars make major moves off the football field, from ringing the wedding bells to getting engaged. Likewise, the Detroit Lions‘ safety Dan Jackson recently shared a life-changing update on his social media.

The 25-year-old recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Elizabeth Cochran, with the couple marking the special occasion by posting a series of heartfelt photos on Instagram.

“God is so good! I get to marry my best friend!” wrote Elizabeth in a shared post.

The exact timeline of their relationship is not known publicly, with the newly engaged couple keeping the details of their relationship under wraps. Given the social media posts of Elizabeth, she started sharing pictures with the Lions star in the middle of 2024, suggesting their relationship probably began around that time.

After playing for the Georgia Bulldogs in college football, Jackson was selected by the Lions in last year’s draft. Considering the years they have been together, his fiancée stood by his side during college days and eventually when he found a new home in the NFL.

Dan Jackson Is Aiming for a Fresh Start Following Injury Setback

Dan Jackson was picked in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so he was anticipated to be the backup option in his first season, adding depth to the squad. Nevertheless, the momentum of his first NFL season was derailed before the beginning of the regular season due to an injury.

He suited up for the Honolulu Blues for the first time in a pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers, making a great first impression after recording six tackles. But a leg injury cut short his hopes of making the big league debut, putting him on the Injury Reserve.

After being sidelined for the entire season, he will be hoping to make a mark in Dan Campbell’s squad next season behind starters like Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, alongside the newest veteran additions, Chuck Clark and Christian Izien.

While the Lions fans are yet to see the safety in action at Ford Field, he had a decent track record in college, logging 140 tackles from 47 games throughout his four seasons (2021-2024).

As Jackson looks ahead to the next chapter of his promising NFL career, his recent engagement news brought plenty of love and wishes from the fans, friends, and fellow football players.

Friends and Teammates Celebrate with the Happy Couple

Brett Thorson, who was Jackson’s teammate at the Georgia Bulldogs and went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, lit up the comment section with a hilarious reply to the post.

“Goodbye Dan, it’s been real.” said Thorson.

Praising the precious pictures from the engagement, one user wrote,

“These pictures are the best! The way Dan looks at you is the way every woman wants to be looked at! I love you so much and this makes my heart happy!”

Jackson’s former teammate from the Bulldogs, William Mote, noted, “Congratulations!” while Detroit Lions guard Tate Ratledge playfully said,

“Future Mr and Mrs. Dirty Dan.”

Lions’ young wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa also celebrated the exciting news by sending his best wishes to the engaged couple.

“Congratulations!!!” wrote TeSlaa.