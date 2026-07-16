Congratulations Pour In as Lions’ Jack Campbell Shares Heartwarming Personal Update

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has plenty going his way these days, and his latest victory was not on the field but off the field. The 25-year-old, who had a brilliant breakout season last year, recently shared a big life update with the fans.

The 2025 Pro Bowler and his wife, Megan Campbell, recently became first-time parents, which they officially announced on Instagram. Mrs. Campbell celebrated the life-changing moment by sharing a series of pictures on social media, announcing that they had welcomed their baby boy, Cooper James Campbell, on July 3.

“Cooper James Campbell 7/3 – The beginning of our favorite chapter yet! We love you so much, buddy,” wrote Megan Campbell on Instagram.

The couple announced in February that they were expecting a child. Though Cooper was born two weeks ago, Jack and Megan kept things private before finally making an official announcement on IG. Well before he entered the NFL with the Lions, LB had fallen for Megan, making them college sweethearts.

Jack Campbell’s Career and Personal Life Reach New Heights in Memorable Offseason

Jack Campbell played for the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he reportedly met Megan. Following his rookie year in the NFL, the duo walked down the aisle in June 2024 in Okoboji, Iowa. Now, more than two years after their marriage, they had their first child. In the meantime, he had tremendous growth as a Lions player.

Though he was a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, the linebacker took a while to make a mark in Dan Campbell’s system. In his sophomore year, he became one of the backbones of the defense, starting all 17 games and helping the franchise end with a dominant 15-2 record.

But he elevated his game further in 2025 when he registered a career-best 176 tackles alongside 5 sacks to his name. After securing his maiden Pro Bowl, he earned enough trust to be signed for a massive $81 million four-year contract extension in May.

In less than two months after the big contract extension, the linebacker started a new chapter in his family life, which was why social media was flooded with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Lions Family and Others Congratulate Jack Campbell

The first lady of the Detroit Lions, Christen Goff, wished Megan Campbell, who is part of the franchise’s WAG.

“He’s so perfect!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!” said Mrs Goff, praising the newborn.

Another Lions WAG, Isabelle Sewell, the wife of the All-Pro offensive tackle, Penei Sewell, was a standout name who could not hold her excitement and conveyed a similar message to the new parents.

“Congratulations you guys he’s so perfect, so happy for you guys.” wrote Isabelle Sewell in the comment section.

As the Lions star welcomed the newest addition to the family, the franchise simply could not hold back from sending good wishes to the couple.

“Congratulations!” noted the official Instagram handle of the Detroit Lions with a blue heart.

It was not just the Lions family who sent best wishes to the couple. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ cornerback, Cooper DeJean, who was also a teammate of Jack Campbell at the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrated the special moment.

“Congrats!!!” DeJean said.

Additionally, the WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was one of the notable names to send her warm regards to Jack and Megan. The Indiana Fever star is also an alumna of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Congrats !!” Clark commented.

With the incredible personal milestone, it is now part of the Lions linebacker’s story. Campbell will soon turn his attention to the training camp, which will be underway from late July.