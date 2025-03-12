Controversial Former Detroit Lions Player Finds New Team

They say that you can’t expect everyone to love you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s certainly true in the NFL. Players switch teams often, so a hero of one team can become the enemy of another from one season to the next.

That’s the case with one former Detroit Lions player who was something of a favorite when he was in the Motor City but quickly became the opposite when he left.

Ex-Detroit Lions Player Joins the Houston Texans

Former Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN. In turn, the Eagles are getting left guard Kenyon Green.

Gardner-Johnson was a favorite in Detroit during the 2023 season and known a bit for his sassy mouth. But, when he left, that changed, and NFL expert Joseph Grassano of Detroit Jock City points out in a March 11 feature, “that same fire that gets fans of the team Gardner-Johnson is on behind him is the reason the rest of the league dislikes him. So, it’s no surprise that as soon as he left Detroit, the 27-year-old quickly made Lions fans turn against him.”

Per Detroit Free Press, after Gardner-Johnson left, the player sent out some social media posts that didn’t go down well with Lions fans, either.

With Gardner-Johnson, it’s a case of putting up with some of that drama because it’s worth it, since he still has great numbers. During the 2024 season, Gardner-Johnson notched 59 tackles, 12 passes defended, six interceptions and one forced fumble with 82.6 coverage grade, according to PFF. Plus, he just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, so there’s that.

But, the Texans should proceed with caution, as Grassano notes, “Even so, Texans fans should be cautious about supporting Gardner-Johnson. He clearly showed a hatred for Lions fans after leaving, even though they supported him while he was in Detroit.” He also calls Gardner-Johnson a “despised” and “hated” former Lions player.

Grassano adds that with Gardner-Johnson now being in the AFC, it’s obviously even less likely that he’ll face the Lions again soon. But, it’s worth noting that a Texans-Lions Super Bowl would be incredible and set the stage for some major trash talking.

Significant Signings for the Lions

On Monday, March 10, the Lions made moves to secure cornerback D.J. Reed. Per NFL insider and expert Jordan Schultz, Reed will sign a three-year, $48 million contract with $32 million in guaranteed money. The signing will mark a change for Reed, who has mainly been the No. 2 cornerback during his time in the NFL, appearing with Seattle, New York and San Francisco, and will now be a starter with the Lions. They obviously see potential in him, and general manager Brad Holmes knows his stuff, so it will be fun to see how this unfolds.

“One of the top corners on the market lands a lucrative deal in Detroit,” Schultz stated on X.

In addition, on Friday, March 7, the Lions signed linebacker Derrick Barnes to an extension. His deal is a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension. Following that move, they re-signed veteran linebacker Anthony Pittman to a one-year contract, plus linebacker Ezekiel Turner.