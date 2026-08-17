Report: Former Lions RB Set to Sign for Commanders

The Washington Commanders‘ latest roster boost comes after adding a former Detroit Lions star to the mix. The franchise is reportedly adding depth to the running back room by adding the veteran Craig Reynolds, who was an unrestricted free agent during this offseason.

“The Commanders are signing RB Craig Reynolds, per source,” noted John Keim of ESPN on X. “He worked out for the team Sunday. With Jeremy McNichols out a bit with a quad injury, needed another RB.”

With less than a month left in the regular season, the Commanders were hit with the injury of their seasoned RB, Jeremy McNichols, who suffered a quadriceps injury, ruling him out of action for several weeks. Due to the thinning running back room, they needed an experienced replacement.

Given the situation, the franchise had a tryout of Reynolds recently, where he was impressive enough to be offered a new Commanders deal for the second time in his NFL career.

Craig Reynolds’ Five-Year Run With the Detroit Lions

Craig Reynolds, who went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, was initially picked by the Washington Redskins in his rookie year. However, he didn’t make the 53-man roster cut, but he earned a spot later on the practice squad, eventually making his NFL debut for the franchise. In his rookie year, he played 3 games for the Redskins before his exit in the midseason.

The running back arrived in Detroit in the Dan Campbell era during the coach’s very first season. His career with the Lions was his longest, as he spent five seasons in Detroit, becoming a reliable depth in the RB room.

Even though he never became the leading man of the running back room at the Lions, he had his moments with the Honolulu Blues. 2021 was his breakout year with the Lions, which was a reason he spent five years with the franchise. He rushed for 112 yards in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals, putting him on Campbell’s radar.

He spent five seasons with the Lions, playing a total of 55 games. However, he started only 2 games for his former team, both taking place in his debut season in the Motor City. Throughout his career, he was the RB3 for the Lions. First, it was behind the duo of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and then Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. His career peaked in 2023 and 2024, as he featured in all regular-season games both years, transitioning into an important part of the special teams. Last season, he was in 7 Lions games before being released in November.

Reynolds’ exit from the Lions has opened the door for strong contenders for the RB3 slot ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Craig Reynolds’ Exit Sets Up an RB3 Competition at Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs, the highest-paid running back in the NFL, is the undisputed starter for the Lions, while his backup is the newest addition this offseason, Isiah Pacheco, who previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the RB3 competition, there is a competition between Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. The battle could come down to who makes the biggest impression in the rest of the pre-season games.