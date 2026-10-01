Lions Release Critical Injury Report Before Week 4 vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions, who rebounded from their 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 with a dramatic 31-24 win over the New York Jets at home in Week 3, will be featured nationally on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

The Lions will attempt to improve their record to 3-1 when they take their show on the road to battle the Carolina Panthers, who have won one of their first three games this season.

The Lions, who were back on the practice field on Thursday, have released their injury report, which will be of interest to fans before their Week 4 matchup.

The Detroit Lions Released Their Injury Report Prior to Week 4

The Lions released their official injury report prior to their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and there were more than a few names of note on the list.

Guard Ben Bartch did not participate in practice because of a foot injury; he’s already missed multiple practice sessions along with a game.

Meanwhile, cornerback D.J. Reed, who has been dealing with a rib injury, was a limited participant in practice.

Additionally, D.J. Wonnum, who had been dealing with a back ailment, was back to being a full participant.

Reed, who is in his second year with the Lions, has appeared in all three games so far this season, and has 14 solo tackles; he was limited to 11 games last season, during which he amassed 37 solo tackles.

Meanwhile, Wonnum is in the midst of his first year in Detroit; he has four solo tackles so far through the first three games.

Dan Campbell Recently Defended Jared Goff’s Mobility

Recently, former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the divisional rival Chicago Bears, made a reference to quarterback Jared Goff and implied that he’s not very mobile.

Head coach Dan Campbell had this to say in response:

“He’s durable, he’s tough, he’s resistant, resilient. And he’s been that way. He’s really been that way his whole career,” Campbell said of Goff. “And I know there have been some of these and doesn’t mean that things won’t come up, but there is. And look, he plays through things too now. That’s the other thing, and I guess that plays into the toughness.

“There are things that he gets that people don’t even know about that he goes out there and plays and he’s good. But I mean, during the week, it’s not like he feels good. But he doesn’t complain about it. He doesn’t miss practice. He’s going to be out there because he’s our captain, he’s our leader. And he knows that for him, it’s an accountability thing. ‘Well, if I say that something hurts a little bit and I don’t go out there to practice, well then I can’t say anything to the next guy that’s got a little bump and bruise.’ So, it says a lot, it means a lot. And you’ve got to be tough at that position. And our guy is, it says a ton.”