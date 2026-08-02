Critical Update Released On Injured Lions DT Alim McNeill

The Detroit Lions are now in the full swing of Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season in which they hope to return to the postseason after missing out last year with a 9-8 record.

Unfortunately, the Lions are already dealing with more than a few injuries to notable players, including rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder. Additionally, the Lions lost veteran defensive tackle Alim McNeill on Friday with a neck issue. McNeill suffering another injury is especially troublesome, considering that they hope he can round into form after having needed extensive physical rehabilitation for a torn ACL he suffered in December 2024.

However, according to the latest reports, the news on McNeill is encouraging.

The Detroit Lions Don’t Expect Alim McNeill To Be Hampered Because Of His Neck Injury

According to the latest report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Lions expect McNeill to be okay.

Prior to suffering a torn ACL in 2024, McNeill was coming off another productive campaign, recording 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 45 quarterback pressures across 14 games. That followed a strong 2023 season in which he accumulated 32 tackles, five sacks, and 43 pressures in 16 appearances.

After returning from the injury last season, McNeill was restricted to just 10 games but still managed to contribute 14 tackles, one sack, and 23 quarterback pressures. He returned in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During Detroit’s first OTA session of the spring, McNeill addressed reporters and expressed confidence that he’ll return to form in 2026. He explained that regaining his previous level of play required patience, as he continued working through the effects of his injury throughout last season.

“It’s just how the body works. It takes time for stuff to come back a little bit,” he said. “Some stuff was just not there (last year) no matter how hard I tried to do certain stuff, it just wasn’t there yet. It’s here now.”

McNeill pointed to improved overall strength as one of the biggest areas where he has noticed progress, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding the connection between his mind and body after the setback.

“Overall strength,” he said as one of the big differences. “Just being able to connect the mind and the body. Just my brain being able to know this leg is good and I can step and plant here.”

He then reaffirmed his goal of consistently generating pressure from the middle of the defensive line, highlighting the importance of interior disruption.

“If you don’t have an inside rush, it doesn’t matter what you do,” McNeill said. “It’s what I’m here to do and what I’m going to do.”

The Lions Want Alim McNeill To Round Back Into Form

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, McNeill’s performance in the upcoming season is going to be much more in line from what both he and the club expect from him.

“Alim is only gonna be so much better from that. Alim would never say anything about that, but any player that comes off of that injury, it’s hard,” Campbell said of McNeill. “It’s hard to be back to what you were immediately after it once you’ve rehabbed. I’m not worried about Mac, Mac’s gonna come in and do well.”