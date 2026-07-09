All-PFF Team Shows Just How Loaded the Lions Are

The current Detroit Lions are well represented on the All-PFF team, which looked at the best Lions players since PFF started player tracking 20 years ago. The team had 12 players on defense and offense. Of the 24 spots on the roster, there were nine current players.

The team featured Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeil, Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

While the status of both Branch and Joseph is currently up in the air, the fact that this many players who are some of the best players in recent Lions history are all on the same team at this time speaks to how high a ceiling this roster has.

The Detroit Lions Still Have A High-End Roster

Gibbs is widely viewed as one of the best running backs in the NFL. As he continues to ascend into his fourth NFL season, the question is starting to become who, if anyone, is ahead of him. St. Brown made the second-team All-Pro in 2025. However, it is three straight years of an All-Pro award, and the two prior were first-team.

Penei Sewell was widely regarded as one of the two best right tackles in the NFL, along with Lane Johnson. Aidan Hutchinson is in almost anyone’s top five edge rusher ranking. Jack Campbell just got paid like one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

Sam LaPorta is coming back from an injury, but his rookie season was one of the most impressive by a tight end. Branch, Joseph, and McNeil have had strong runs in short spurts. Injuries are impacting where they stand on the roster right now, but they had strong enough resumes to make the team.

This can speak to how strong the Lions roster is now, but also how questionable it has been over the past 20 years.

Recent Lions Represented on All-PFF Team As Well

Even in the case of Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, and Frank Ragnow, you are talking about staples of the recent playoff runs that the Lions went on. All of them have just recently departed the team, but make up the group that launched their successful rebuild.

Adding them into the mix gives you 12 of the 24 Lions. Half of the players who represent the last 20 years almost represent the last three years.

While it could be seen as a debate, Matthew Stafford did get the nod over Jared Goff. He had a longer career with the Lions and has done pretty well since departing as well.

At receiver, Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate joined St. Brown as the team’s best. Rob Sims completed the Lions with the four most recent Lions. Tate Ratledge is already coming for him, though.

Ndamukong Suh and Ezekiel Ansah were obvious additions to the defensive line. Stephen Tulloch and DeAndre Levy were also obvious choices to join Campbell at linebacker.

Darius Slay, Rashean Mathis, and Glover Quinn formed the rest of the secondary around the two current Lions. The overall team looks strong, but definitely leans to the recent success.