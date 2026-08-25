Lions Lose 2026 Free Agent Signing ‘Indefinitely’ to Injury

The Detroit Lions added depth at linebacker with Damone Clark in NFL free agency this past offseason. But it’s now not clear Clark will play for the Lions this season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered an unfortunate injury update on the linebacker in his press conference early Tuesday afternoon.

“He is done indefinitely,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, it’s significantly enough that he will be out [for a while].”

The injury has sidelined Clark for the past couple weeks at training camp. He hasn’t practiced or participated in any preseason games.

The team has not disclosed the details of the injury.

In March, the Lions signed the linebacker to a 1-year, $1.4 million contract. On the team’s unofficial depth chart, Clark is listed as a third-team inside linebacker.

Clark has started 26 games in his NFL career. He started all 17 contests during the 2023 regular season for the Dallas Cowboys. Clark posted 109 combined tackles in that campaign.