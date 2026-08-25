Hi, Subscriber

Lions Lose 2026 Free Agent Signing ‘Indefinitely’ to Injury

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Getty
Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark "is done indefinitely."

The Detroit Lions added depth at linebacker with Damone Clark in NFL free agency this past offseason. But it’s now not clear Clark will play for the Lions this season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered an unfortunate injury update on the linebacker in his press conference early Tuesday afternoon.

“He is done indefinitely,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, it’s significantly enough that he will be out [for a while].”

The injury has sidelined Clark for the past couple weeks at training camp. He hasn’t practiced or participated in any preseason games.

The team has not disclosed the details of the injury.

In March, the Lions signed the linebacker to a 1-year, $1.4 million contract. On the team’s unofficial depth chart, Clark is listed as a third-team inside linebacker.

Clark has started 26 games in his NFL career. He started all 17 contests during the 2023 regular season for the Dallas Cowboys. Clark posted 109 combined tackles in that campaign.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

0 Comments

Lions Lose 2026 Free Agent Signing ‘Indefinitely’ to Injury

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x